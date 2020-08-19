Apalachee remained undefeated Tuesday, picking up a 7-1 victory at Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart.
The Wildcats (8-0) got strong offensive performances from Destiny Sexton (2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs), Morgan Reynolds (3-for-4 with two RBIS) and Kensley Kraus (3-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored).
Katelyn Flanders allowed just one run on two hits and struck out four in five innings of work to pick up the win in the circle for the Wildcats, while Emily Hodnett pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out three.
Apalachee got the first two runs of the game in the top of the second on an error and RBI single by Reynolds, who had another RBI single in the fifth before Sexton's two-run shot extended the lead to 5-1. The Wildcats pushed across two more runs in the seventh on an RBI double by Jade Cooper and a sacrifice fly by Hodnett.
Apalachee will host Brookwood on Wednesday for senior night, where the team will honor Sexton, Hodnett and Kraus. The Wildcats will then have a pair of non-region games next week — at home against Social Circle and on the road at Oconee County — before opening GHSA Region 8-AAAAA play Sept. 1 at home against Loganville.
The Wildcats had been scheduled to play their first region game next week against Eastside, but the Newton County School System has indefinitely suspended fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
