A pair of local senior high school softball players garnered all-state recognition and will be competing in all-star games later this month.
Winder-Barrow senior first baseman Rebekah Freeman and Apalachee senior catcher Madyson Coe were named to the Georgia Dugout Club’s all-state team for GHSA Class AAAAAA and will compete in the organization’s senior all-state games Nov. 16-17 at LaGrange College.
Freeman, a three-time first-team selection for Region 8-AAAAAA and two-time finalist for region player of the year, put together a stellar senior campaign for the Bulldoggs. In 26 games, she had 38 hits, logging a .481 batting average with five home runs, seven doubles and 30 runs driven in. She reached base at a .523 clip with an eye-popping 1.283 OPS to lead a team which finished third in the region and reached the state playoffs.
Coe, a mainstay at or near the top of Apalachee’s lineup the past three years, had a strong final high school season, helping lead the Wildcats to 19 wins and an Elite Eight appearance in Columbus.
She batted .446 and had 41 hits, including a homer, nine doubles, five triples and 21 RBIs to go along with 22 walks. She was also hit by a pitch six times, tallying a .575 OBP and a 1.260 OPS.
Coe, who was also a first-team all-region selection this fall, is signed to play collegiate ball at Saint Leo University in Florida.
Freeman, Coe and other local players could earn more recognition when the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association releases its all-state team sometime in December.
Along with Coe, Apalachee junior pitcher Emily Hodnett and freshman second baseman Morgan Reynolds were first-team all-region selections, while senior outfielder Alexis Griffith and junior third baseman Destiny Sexton were second-team selections.
Joining Freeman as a first-team all-region selection was sophomore outfielder Kendal Miller. Junior designated hitter Carlee Schotter, junior catcher Rachel Harwell and freshman outfielder Dayton Power were second-team selections, while freshman shortstop Abby Polk made honorable mention.
