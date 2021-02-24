BOYS
Coaches: Jordan Adams and Drew Morris.
Returning starters, other key golfers: Ian Bramlett, Cooper Wadsworth, Connor Wilson, Brock Sharp.
Strengths and areas most in need of improvement: “Our team experience is definitely a strength for us this year,” Adams said. “We have a veteran team who have played quite a bit together. Our focus of improvement is 100 yards and in from the green. That is an area we have to improve on from years past.
Season outlook: “We want to improve our personal and overall team scores as the season progresses toward the area tournament,” Adams said. “Our goal this year is to qualify for the state tournament as a team.”
GIRLS
Coaches: Diane Bresson and Bailey Hochgertle.
Returning starters, other key golfers: Tristen Evans and Ava Goodman are back, while Lizeth Mejia, Braelyn Johnson, Brianna Ashe and AnaGrace Wall help round out the lineup.
Strengths and areas most in need of improvement: “Two of our strengths are that we are a young team and have some very talented players,” Bresson said. “One area we are working on is our putting. We know our scores will improve if we get improve in this area.”
Season outlook: “We want our girls to enjoy the experience and play their best,” Bresson said. “We feel we will be competitive in our matches and would love to have at least a 50/50 season. We want to give all of our girls a chance to play on varsity this season.”
