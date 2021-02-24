Coach: Stan Jones
Players returning: Junior Tucker Jolly returns as the boys’ team’s No. 1 golfer. He consistently shoots in the 30s on nine holes and has the ability to shoot under par, according to his coach. Sophomore Ben Reed is a returning starter and multi-sport athlete. “He will likely be ‘slow out of the gate’ since he does not focus on golf year-round,” Jones said of Reed, but he will be a strong contender as the season progresses.” Alexis Reid is a returner on the girls’ team.
Other notable golfers: Boys, senior Jackson Lamothe, sophomore Dylon Johnston, junior Jay Fulford and seventh-grader Noah Furr; girls, junior Ellie Jones, sophomore Lauren Howard, freshman Ellie Millsaps, freshman Avery Fowler and sevenh-grader Ryleigh McDaniel.
Season outlook: “We have a good chance to compete at the region and state level,” Jones said. “Our biggest challenges lie with ourselves. We know we can play well. We just have to prepare well for every match and make certain we do not throw away shots by giving up or getting down on ourselves. We have to focus on helping each other get better. The team is practicing hard daily.”
