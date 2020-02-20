Coaches: Heather Roseland (girls) and Taylor Hardy (boys)
Key players: Brenda Arnaut, Iris Hundeby and Sydney Labollita for girls; Noah Goss and Gabe Strong for boys
Strengths and weaknesses: Roseland said the teams have a strong senior base that will provide experience and consistency but improve on mental toughness.
Region and season outlook: Roseland believes the teams are positioned to finish in the top two in the region standings with a chance to win at least 75 percent of their matches. “We have a strong returning senior base that brings experience, maturity, leadership and consistency to our team,” she said. The boys’ team has several eighth-graders who will compete at the varsity level and are expected to bring “energy and excitement, not to mention some excellent skills,” Roseland said. “They will help round out the boys’ varsity team and create a depth that provide a strong building foundation for the boys’ program for the next several years. We also have several freshmen girls that will bring some depth to the Varsity girls program as well.” The girls’ and boys’ programs continue to grow as Roseland said there are 48 players in grades 6-12. “Our future is looking bright,” she said.
