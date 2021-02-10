Coach: Head coach Heather Roseland and assistant Mike Dickinson.
Returning starters, other key players: Freshman Johnny Dickinson, senior Carson Finch, senior Jay Wood, freshman Riley Lane, freshman Braden Passman, freshman Pressley Wade and freshman Christian White all return as starters for the boys. The girls’ team also has several returning starters — including seniors Kinsey Smith, Ashleigh Hudson and Mya Waters, junior Mary Lyndsey Wyatt, and sophomores Amy Davison and Holly Cade.
Strengths and areas most in need of improvement: With numerous returning starters, experience is a key team strength on both teams. “I have had all of these kids since sixth grade and even some before that, so we have a lot of consistency on our team and so much talent among our ninth-graders,” Roseland said. “It definitely looks like the base is very strong for our boys’ program for many years to come. We have a lot of starting sixth-graders for the girls so we are focusing on building that base now, but not forgetting that we have a couple of strong senior girls in Kinsey and Ashleigh who provide great leadership and a wonderful example for the younger girls. We need to improve with the newer kids just a competitive edge and being able to get in match mindset. Just growing in maturity – especially having so many younger kids. We graduated some top players last year that were probably the best I have had, so my current players have some big shoes to fill!”
Region outlook: Roseland expects both teams to be competitive in GISA Region 4-AAA and compete for a team state tournament berth in May. She expects that several players will qualify for the individual state tournament in April.
Season outlook: “We have lots of scrimmage matches scheduled with bigger GHSA schools who have very large talent pools to draw from,” Roseland said. “We have a family-first mentality, but we are usually competitive against the bigger schools. We should have a winning season, though!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.