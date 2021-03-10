Coach: Bruce Lane, the school’s head football coach, also takes over the track and field program for his 25th year as a head coach in the sport. He has won 11 region titles and one state title throughout his career.
Returning starters, other key athletes: On the girls’ team, senior Autumn Shepard and freshman Natalie Wellborn lead the hurdlers; senior Morgan Daniel and junior Sydney Keeling are the top throwers; and senior Abigail Lapp leads the distance group. On the boys’ side, seniors Chad Norwood and Simon Steele and freshman Elijah Goddard are the top sprinters, while junior throwers Logan Garmon and Chandler Cavoretto returns.
Strengths and areas most in need of improvement: Lane likes his teams’ work ethic and attitude, though they’ll have to overcome some inexperience at the varsity level. BCA also has to contend with the lack of a track on campus.
Region and season outlook: BCA opens its season Wednesday, March 10, at Gatewood for the first of four consecutive weekly meets at the Eatonton school. The team will then take part in the GISA Region 4-AAA championship meet at Gatewood on April 14, followed by a meet at Stratford Academy on April 21 and the state meet in Albany April 29-30. Lane expects John Milledge Academy to be region front-runner on the boys’ side and contend be in contention with Westminster School of Augusta for the girls’ title.
