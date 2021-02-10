Coach: Andy Dean
Returning starters, other key players: As their first season under Dean begins, the Bulldoggs are still working to establish their lineup. Senior Francisco Anguiano and sophomore Emory Page are returning singles starters and are neck-and-neck for the No. 1 singles position, Dean said. Anguiano got the nod in the Bulldoggs’ season opener Thursday, Feb. 4, against Prince Avenue Christian, but is currently battling an ankle injury. Senior David Jaimes steps into the starting role at No. 3 singles, while sophomore Jeremy Herr (No. 1 doubles) and junior Thomas Huff (No. 2 doubles) are other key first-year starters.
Strengths and areas most in need of improvement: “We have a solid group of young men this season that are really dedicated to improving their tennis game," Dean said. "We have some great players and we are working to find the right lineup combination that works to each player’s strengths. Some players will be new to doubles, which takes some adjusting. The team is working hard to be patient with their shots and they are learning how to find the right time to go on the offensive.”
Region outlook: “I think the team has a shot to be competitive in region as we should match up pretty well with our region opponents," Dean said. "We do have a small team and I am hopeful that injuries or quarantines won’t hinder our ability to be successful.”
Season outlook: “We have a solid combo of players from all four grade levels and I look forward to seeing the program develop over the course of the year," Dean said. "We’re always hopeful that we will be successful in both region and state-level play.”
Results so far: The Bulldoggs dropped the opener at home to Prince Avenue and had a match Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Jackson County. They will be back in action 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Hebron Christian.
