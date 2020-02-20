Coach: Lee Smoak
Key players: Matthew Collosimo (No. 1 singles), Drew Mullis and Dawson Holman (No. 1 doubles)
Strengths and Weaknesses: The Bulldoggs return 5 of our 7 starters from last season but lost a key singles player, Jared Hoch, who transferred to Lumpkin County because his father, Paul Hoch, a former WBHS football coach, took a job there.
Region outlook: After missing the state playoffs last spring, Smoak said the Bulldoggs hope to be more competitive in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA this year. “There are a couple of region opponents that are returning some really good players,” Smoak said.
Season outlook: The Bulldoggs will play a tough non-region schedule “and hope that it prepares us to do well in the region tournament and state playoffs,” Smoak said. The team’s first two scheduled matches were rained out before a 4-1 loss at Hebron Christian on Thursday, Feb. 13. The Bulldoggs hosted Clarke Central on Tuesday, Feb. 18 and will play at Flowery Branch on Thursday, Feb. 20, before opening up region play at home against Lanier on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
