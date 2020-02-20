Coach: Heather Lundy
Key players: Lauren McNally and Chesney Loggins
Strengths and weaknesses: Winder-Barrow returns several players from last year’s region runner-up squad, which won a playoff match for the first time in several seasons and reached the Sweet 16. “We have a very strong attitude of ‘TEAM,’ we are pretty strong in singles and doubles, but we haven’t played any matches yet, so we really don’t know our specific strengths just yet,” Lundy said prior to the team’s season opener at Hebron Christian on Feb. 13. “My girls all work well together and have a commitment to this team and to each other.”
Region outlook: The Lady Bulldoggs are looking to win the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA crown and Lundy believes the team should be “pretty solid” this year. “We lost several seniors, but I have quite a list of girls who are ready to fill those spots,” she said. “We have one senior, five juniors and one sophomore as our starting seven, but even those beyond No. 7 are strong enough to help out or even challenge for those starting spots.
Season outlook: “We have some tough teams this year, but you only get better if you play and compete against better players,” Lundy said. “We are ready to get this season stared and play some matches. We are competitive and people will know Winder-Barrow tennis is a team playing to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.