Coach: Kristi Burgamy
Returning starters, other key players, team strengths: As Burgamy takes over for Heather Lundy, she inherits a veteran, senior-heavy team that returns all but one starter from a 2020 season that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Junior Chesney Loggins and senior Lindsey O’Connor are back and will rotate between the No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions, while senior Sara Lo moved up from No. 2 doubles to No. 3 singles. Seniors Riley Pavlik and Shaylyn MacKellar are paired together for a second straight season at No. 1 doubles, while senior Anna Lassiter and sophomore Sarah Anne Hill are at No. 2 doubles. Kathy Park is another senior playing at No. 2 doubles, while sophomore Ema Clair Caine and junior Elizabeth Roberson round out the varsity roster.
Region and season outlook: The Bulldoggs were GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA runners-up and reached the Sweet Sixteen with a senior-heavy team in 2019. They logged only a few matches last spring before the remainder of the season was canceled, but they should again have depth to make a run at a region title.
