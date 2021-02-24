Coaches: James Barksdale, Jordan Najafi, Parker Elrod.
Returning starters, other key golfers: Camden Horne and Hampton Buchanan return as starters for the boys' team, while Taylor Mills, Brett Boswell and Colton Collins will help fill out the lineup. Carlee Schotter, Emma Hetland and Kendal Miller are returners for the girls' team.
Strengths and areas most in need of improvement: Barksdale: “Our team is a tight-knit, dedicated group of golfers with discipline and consistency. The athletes will continue to refine their technique and performance through the iterative process that is practice.” Najafi: "Golfers are diligent in working on their game, especially the little things that make a big difference. Athlete leadership is also a strong suit for our returners. We lost a large senior class, and while our seasoned returners show great leadership, newer golfers haven’t had many matches under their belt from a shortened season last spring due to COVID-19."
Season and region outlook: The Bulldoggs are scheduled to open the season Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Apalachee at Pine Hills Golf Course. In addition to Apalachee, the teams will see some familiar non-region opponents in Jefferson, Cherokee Bluff, while Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy and Clarke Central are new additions to the schedule. Barksdale believes the core of the team is “looking strong” against any opponents in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA. Dacula, Lanier and Habersham Central remain in the region, while Buford, Central Gwinnett and Shiloh are the newcomers. Winder-Barrow will compete in its area tournament on April 19 against all region opponents, plus the schools from Region 3-AAAAAA. "Coaches Barksdale, Elrod and I are excited to see what this group can do," Najafi said. "There's definitely some unfinished business for the returners after last spring."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.