Head coach: Boys, Devin Allison; girls, BJ Worley.
Returning starters, other key athletes: Allison and Worley: “We have several kids returning. We believe that with our numbers we will have some good depth to push some competition in several areas. Our strengths will be in the boys’ and girls’ hurdles, distance events, throws and relays. We are trying to see what we have in the other field events, but things look promising in a lot of areas.”
Strengths and areas most in need of improvement: Allison and Worley: “Traditionally we run well in the relays and we always do well in the field. We look to continue to build on that. We are senior-heavy on the girls’ side and the opposite on the boys. So the youth will be good for us moving forward. When our kids are our leaders, we can go a lot further than when the coaches are.”
Region outlook: Allison and Worley: “We like the region (GHSA 8-AAAAAA) that we are in. We feel like we can compete with anyone. It’s us vs. the clock. We are focused on improving each race and event, and if that happens come region time we will get the best out of our kids.”
Season outlook: Allison and Worley: “Rewrite the boards. Our goals are to improve here as a team. We feel like we will be in the conversations at the sectional and state meets; we just have to take care of business and perform well when we get there. It’ll be fun.”
