The Boys and Girls Club in Winder is hosting its annual a Steak and Steak fundraiser Wednesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. This year's event will feature guest speaker Aaron Murray, former Georgia football player, a live auction for trips abroad and raffles for various prizes.
The Boys and Girls Club provides social skills development, character development, learning healthy lifestyles, sports training, fitness, preforming arts, tactical arts, among an endless list of benefits it serves local youth.
This annual fundraiser will help the Boys and Girls Club cover costs not covered by members because of low member fees created to accommodate low income families.
Steak and Steak was first held by the Boys and Girls Club in 2004. The name came about to represent the steak dinner given to children from low income families during the event.
This year will be a little different than past events due to supply and demand along with the current financial situation of the program.
The kids will be joining via video chat but will still be earning awards including:
Anjelica "Jelly" Kinney Memorial Award
This award is presented to a Boys and Girls Club member who demonstrates courage and a strong spirit in participating in a variety of programs and activities offered by the program while displaying a positive attitude and demonstrating strong academic achievement in school
Buddy Ouzts Distinguished Member Award
This award is presented to a club member who has made significant accomplishments within the program and shows a positive attitude in their interactions with peers and staff.
This award is named in honor of the late Buddy Ouzts, who served as mayor of the City of Winder and was co-founder of the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County.
Youth of the Year
This is the highest award presented by the Boys and Girls Club. It recognizes an outstanding member for academic achievement, community involvement and overall exemplary accomplishments.
"We appreciate the ongoing and tremendous support from the local community in helping us help the youth we serve," said Boys and Girls Club administrative specialist Deanna Allen.
During Steak and Steak, they will be raising funds through Txt2Give and welcome donations from the community through Wednesday, May 4.
To support the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County, text GIVE to 833-805-2550. Donations can also be made online at winderbarrowbgc.com/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.