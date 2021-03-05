The Winder-Barrow tennis teams breezed through Central Gwinnett on the road Thursday, March 4, with a pair of 5-0 victories in their GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener.
The WBHS girls (3-2, 1-0 region) got wins at No. 1 singles from Lindsey O’Connor (6-2, 6-2) and No. 2 singles from Chesney Loggins (6-0, 6-2), along with a forfeit at No. 3 singles. The No. 1 doubles pairing of Riley Pavlik and Shalyn Mackellar (6-1, 6-1) and second doubles team of Anna Lassiter and Kathy Park (6-0, 6-0) also notched easy victories.
Winder-Barrow’s boys (2-3, 1-0) also had little trouble, as Emory Page improved to 4-1 on the year at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-0 win. Bulldoggs coach Andy Dean said Page has been “playing some solid tennis) after stepping into the No. 1 slot for Francisco Anguiano, who has been sidelined with an ankle sprain.
Jeremy Herr (6-2, 6-3) and David Jaimes (6-0, 6-1) also picked up wins in singles play Thursday, while the No. 1 doubles team of Thomas Huff and Jackson Hutchins won 6-0, 6-0. The Black Knights forfeited the No. 2 doubles line.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will be back in region action Tuesday, March 9, then they host Buford at 4 p.m.
