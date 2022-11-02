If anyone has ever mistaken Winder-Barrow’s Jeremiah Holloway for Russell Westbrook from the Lakers when he’s on the court, they’re probably not the only one.
Holloway models much of his game after Westbrook, from his aggressive drives to the rim to his overall motor on the court. He’s constantly looking to take his game to the next level, both literally – as he aspires to play college basketball – and figuratively.
The senior point guard began playing basketball when he was around four years old. From as far back as he can remember, Holloway's mother always drove him to be his best. With a family ingrained in basketball culture, Holloway grew up playing against older competition, often consisting of his father and brothers.
In the summer of 2021, Holloway moved from Macon in pursuit of better opportunities for his basketball career. He saw the opportunity to grow underneath the tutelage of Winder-Barrow head coach Travis McDaniel, who is known for networking and helping players find a home following graduation.
So far, that pursuit for opportunities with the Bulldoggs has been successful as he’s already received offers from Georgia Highlands College and Vorhees University in South Carolina.
In addition to those two offers, several Division-I and Division-II schools have shown interest in Holloway’s production for Winder-Barrow.
With a wide range of skills at his disposal on the court, Holloway feels comfortable with a ball in his hands at all times on the hardwood.
“I’m skilled at defense, for sure,” Holloway said of his strengths on the hardwood. “Getting to my spot, getting to the paint and shooting. Really can do it all.”
While he has confidence in his abilities, Holloway is aware of areas where he can improve. Free-throw shooting, for example, was one of his off-season focus areas of development.
Holloway was one of the leaders for last year’s Bulldoggs, who secured a seed in the state playoffs. He averaged 18 points, five rebounds and three assists through the season and shot 39% from behind the arc.
The six-foot-one guard’s role on the court this season will be very similar, as the team will look to improve on their 13-17 record from last season.
“I’ll be the leader on the team with me being the point guard,” Holloway said. “Probably will have to step it up some more, because we lost some top scorers from last year. So, I just gotta put in more on both the offensive end and defensive end.”
Body language is one focus that Holloway has while on the court. Even when he makes a mistake, he maintains his composure and remains focused on the task at hand: winning the game.
“When I miss a free throw or something, for example, I’d just be like, ‘imagine there’s coaches over there. They wouldn’t want to see you put your head down’,” Holloway said as he reflected on his in-game mindset. “Then, I just think about the next shot.”
This thought process keeps him focused on creating opportunities for himself and facilitating for his teammates. Thus, he thrives in his role as a leader for this Bulldoggs team.
Coach McDaniel has confidence that Holloway can lead Winder-Barrow to reach all of its goals.
“He needs to go out and exert himself,” McDaniel said when asked about his expectations for Holloway. “He’ll be the most talented kid every night, but he needs to dominate the competition, no nights off.
“He just makes the game so easy. He can score. He’s an elite passer. He sets up the guys so well.”
“We’ve got the best player in the region.”
However, for McDaniel, it’s more than just Holloway’s on-court abilities that make him an asset for the Bulldoggs.
“We talked about how he’s got to be a leader even through times of adversity,” McDaniel said. “He’s a phenomenal kid, and everybody likes him. Easy personality to like. ”
With Holloway leading the Bulldoggs, he and the rest of the team have set their sights on the 8-AAAAAA region championship. Once they secure the top spot in the region, they will be looking toward the state playoffs, looking to win Winder-Barrow’s first state championship.
