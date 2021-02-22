The Apalachee boys’ track and field team edged out Loganville by one point (78-77) as the Wildcats took first place in their opening meet of the season at home Feb. 17.
Clarke Central (47 points) and Jackson County (32) also competed, giving Apalachee an early look at three GHSA Region 8-AAAAA opponents.
The Wildcats got wins from the 4x100-meter relay team of Mason Griffiths, Charlie Hych, Jabari Ponders and Prince Tate (45.49 seconds) and the 4x400-meter relay team of Hych, Ponders, Edwin Ellis and Marcus Streeter (3:57.32).
Hych also won in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (43.3 seconds). Luke Sigman won the 3,200-meter run (11:35.19).
Apalachee had other second-place finishes from Griffiths in the discus (108 feet, 10 inches), Josh Abraham in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), Samuel Massei in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches), Deven White in the long jump (18 feet, 9 inches) and Thomas Ouma in the triple jump (38 feet, 3 inches).
Third-place finishers included Ponders in the 100-meter dash (11.21 seconds), Ellis in the 400-meter dash (55.42 seconds), Zane Smith in the 800-meter run (2:25.6), Austin Sigman in the 1,600-meter run (5:14.38) and Peyton Stanfield in the shot put (35 feet, 10 inches).
GIRLS TAKE SECOND PLACE
In the girls’ portion of the Feb. 17 meet, Apalachee finished second with 71 team points, coming in behind Loganville (82) and ahead of Jackson County (38) and Clarke Central (32).
Neely Rogan picked up wins in both the shot put (32 feet, 2 inches) and discus (113 feet, 1 inch), and Janiyah Daniel finished first in the 300-meter hurdles (54.85 seconds) and second in the long jump (15 feet, 6.5 inches).
Alyceia Brown won the 100-meter dash (13.6 seconds), Erin Padinor-Okyere won the triple jump (28 feet, 7.5 inches), and Molly St. Clair won the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches).
Averie Akin logged second-place finishes in the 800-meter run (2:47.92) and triple jump (27 feet, 5 inches) and was part of the second-place 4x400-meter relay team along with Dayshabelle Bello, Abigail Zapata and Maria Davis. Samantha Hauff finished second in the shot put (27 feet, 8 inches).
Third-place finishers included Maya Mason third in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), Kat Bedenbough in the triple jump (27 feet, 1.5 inches) and Jasmine Williams in the shot put (25 feet, 4 inches).
Apalachee’s teams will be back in action Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Wesleyan.
