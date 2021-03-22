The Apalachee girls’ track and field team topped 10 other schools in the point total Saturday, March 20, to win the third annual Dawg Dash at George Walton Academy, while the Wildcat boys finished third out of 10 teams.
Freshman Neely Rogan continued her strong season for the Lady Wildcats, winning again in the discus (120 feet, 4 inches) and shot put (34 feet), while the 4x800-meter relay team of Averie Akin, Dayshabelle Bello, Abigail Zapata and Katie Harper also brought home first place (11:15.27).
Janiya Daniels picked up a win in the 300-meter hurdles for Apalachee (50.64 seconds) and was followed in second place by teammate Alyssa Willer (50.81). Willer also finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.81) and was part of the third-place 4x400-meter relay team along with Bello, Ka’niyah Swan and Maya Mason (4:34.35).
Mason logged a second-place finish in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), and Daniel was third in the long jump (15 feet, 6.8 inches).
Meanwhile, the Apalachee boys were led by Tauheed Ferguson’s win in the 400-meter run (52.45 seconds), while Ferguson teamed up with Edwin Ellis, Josh Abraham and Charlie Hych for a win in the 4x400-meter relay team (3:43.48).
Ellis joined Prince Tate, Marcus Streeter and Jabari Ponders for a second-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay (44.91 seconds) and took third in the 200-meter dash (23.38 seconds). Hych finished second in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (44.99 seconds), while Streeter was second in the long jump (18 feet, 1.5 inches).
The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will be back in action Saturday, March 27, when they host the Apalachee Invitational, starting at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.