Apalachee’s track and field teams dominated their home meet Thursday, March 4, outscoring five other teams with plenty of room to spare.
The AHS boys racked up 208 points, far ahead of second-place North Oconee (88). The Wildcats got first-place finishes from the 4x400-meter relay team of Edwin Ellis, Chase Reed, Charlie Hych and Tauheed Ferguson (3:48.16) and 4x800-meter relay team of Michael Brooks, Luke Sigman, Zane Smith and Thomas Hilbrook (9:31.07), while the 4x100-meter relay team of Prince Tate, Ellis, Marcus Streeter and Jabari Ponders finished third (44.79 seconds).
Reed took first place in the high jump (6 feet), Ponders finished second in the 200-meter dash (23.38 seconds), Ellis was second in the 400-meter dash (54.07), and Brooks finished second in the 800-meter run (2:23.67).
Austin Sigman took first in the 1,600-meter run (5:12.18) and third in 3,200-meter run (11:34.95), while Valson Cadet finished third in the 1,600-meter run (5:27.85).
Julian Jean-Louis finished first in the 110-meter hurdles (11:34.95) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (47.24 seconds), while Thomas Ouma won the 300-meter hurdles (46.28) and was third in the triple jump (35 feet, 9 inches). Deven White finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (47.20) and third in the 110-meter hurdles (20.34). Josh Abraham grabbed second in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), and Samuel Massei was third in the pole vault (9 feet).
The Wildcats also grabbed the top three spots in the throwing events. Jacob McCluskey won the discus (107 feet, 4 inches), followed by Mason Griffiths (92 feet, 11 inches) and Kaito Hamm (90 feet, 5 inches). Tyler Ferro won the shot out (37 feet, 4 inches) and was followed by Christopher Smith (36 feet, 10 inches) and Peyton Stanfield (35 feet, 3 inches).
Loganville Christian, Cedar Shoals, Eastside and Atlanta Adventist also took part in the meet.
On the girls’ side, Apalachee’s Janiya Daniel won the 100-meter dash (13.25 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (52.19) and was also part of the winning 4x100-meter relay team with Anijah Hill, Alyceia Brown and Jasmyne Daniel (53.34) and the first-place 4x400-meter relay team with Alyssa Willer, Dayshabelle Bello and Maya Mason (4:45.67). Apalachee 4x800-meter relay team of Averie Akin, Abigail Zapata, Bello and Hailey Tedder also took first (11:24.36).
Brown was strong in the sprints with a win in the 200-meter dash (28.53 seconds) and second-place finish in the 100-meter dash (13.36). Callie Hunter won the triple jump (32 feet) and was followed in second by teammate Erin Padinor-Okyere (31 feet, 2.5 inches). Neely Rogan won the discus (104 feet, 11 inches) and was second in the shot put (32 feet, 1 inch), while Samantha Hauff was second in the discus (85 feet, 9 inches) and third in the shot put (28 feet, 6 inches).
Harper finished second in the 1,600-meter run (6:24.35) and 3,200-meter run (14:15.63); Willer finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (19.52 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (52.58); Zapata finished second in the 800-meter run (2:50.37) and Molly St. Clair took second in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches).
Tedder finished third in the 3,200-meter run (14:16.15).
Apalachee’s teams will be back in action Friday, March 12, in the “Welcome to the Ranch” meet at Lanier High School.
