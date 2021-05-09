Apalachee’s track and field team will send five male and four female athletes to the GHSA Class 5A championship meet this week at Carrollton High School, and at least a couple are within striking distance of an individual state title.
Senior Tauheed Ferguson finished second in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in the 5A “A” sectional Saturday, May 8, at Union Grove High School, punching his ticket to the state meet in both events. He also is part of the 4x100-meter relay team — along with Prince Tate, Edwin Ellis and Jabari Ponders — that finished fifth at sectionals (42.67 seconds) and qualified for state.
Ferguson, who overcame a broken hip early last football season, has had a strong final track season for Apalachee, winning the Region 8 title in both the 100 and 200 meters. His times at sectionals (11.02 seconds in the 100 and 21.8 seconds in the 200) came in a little behind his season and personal bests, but he still had the second-fastest 100 time and third-fastest 200 time between both sectionals Saturday and was within a tenth of a second or less off the pace in each event.
Along with Ferguson and the remainder of the relay team on the boys’ side, senior Charlie Hych will be competing at state in the 110-meter hurdles and high jump after qualifying in both events with a run of 16.46 seconds and a jump of 5 feet, 10 inches.
On the girls’ end for Apalachee, senior Maya Mason set a personal record and tied for the highest mark in the high jump across the 5A sectionals Saturday (5 feet, 2 inches). Mason will be joined at state by a pair of Apalachee freshmen — Neely Rogan, who had the second-best throw and set a school record in the discus (129 feet, 4 inches) and also qualified in the shot put (34 feet, 2 inches), and Alyssa Willer, who qualified in both the 300-meter hurdles (48.04 seconds) and 100-meter hurdles (17.31).
Callie Hunter also qualified in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches).
PAIR OF WBHS THROWERS QUALIFY FOR STATE
In the 6A “B” sectionals at Barron Stadium in Rome Saturday, Winder-Barrow sophomore Emorrie Foskey logged throws of 48 feet, 0.5 inches in the shot put and 136 feet, 1 inch in the discus to qualify for state in both events. His shot put throw was the fourth-best distance between the two sectionals.
Senior Kiona Lindsay also qualified in both throwing events with distances of 37 feet, 9 inches in the shot put and 105 feet, 4 inches in the discus.
STATE MEET
Both the 5A and 6A state meets will be held at Carrollton Thursday through Saturday, May 13-15.
The field event finals will begin at noon Thursday, running event prelims will go off at noon Friday, and the top eight in each event will advance to the finals Saturday, with events starting at noon.
