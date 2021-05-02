Abigail Lapp notched a pair of top-four finishes, and four male runners combined for 10 points in the relay races to lead the Bethlehem Christian Academy track and field team last week in the GISA Class AAA state meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
Lapp, competing in her final meet, finished third in the 800-meter run (2:35.55) and fourth in the 1,600-meter run (6:06.13) to rack up 11 individual points. She also teamed up with Morgan Daniel, Autumn Shepherd and Natalie Wellborn to finish fourth in the 4x400-meter relay (4:37.34).
Daniel finished third in the discus (87 feet, 4 inches), while Shepherd compiled 6 individual points, placing sixth in the triple jump (29 feet, 7.5 inches), seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (53.65 seconds) and eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.08 seconds).
The Lady Knights finished eighth out of 15 schools with 25 total points, while Pinewood Christian won the team title with 92 points.
In the boys’ meet, BCA finished ninth out of 17 schools with 22 points, with John Milledge Academy (144.5 points) taking the team title. BCA’s relay quartet of Simon Steele, Timothy Doolittle, Chad Norwood and Elijah Goddard accounted for 10 of the Knights’ points, finishing third in the 4x400-meter relay (3:38.42) and fifth in the 4x100-meter relay (45.25 seconds).
Goddard also collected 6 individual points with a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash (53.79 seconds) and eighth-place showing in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), and Norwood took eighth in the 100-meter dash (11.77 seconds).
The Knights got sixth-place finishes from Thomas Wilson in the 110-meter hurdles (17.85 seconds) and Jesse Hutchinson in the discus (106 feet, 11 inches).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.