The Apalachee boys’ track and field team finished third out of 18 teams while the girls were 10th out of 17 teams Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Parkview Invitational in Lilburn.
Kevin Haley Jr. won the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.78 seconds, while Charlie Hych was victorious in the 300-meter hurdles (42.50 seconds).
Tyrik Sims took second place in the long jump (20 feet, 11.25 inches), while Shaan Cook finished third (20 feet, 11 inches). Brock Keadle was third in the pole vault (12 feet, 8 inches) while Amir Wiggins finished third in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches).
Cassidy Hunter won the girls’ pole vault (9 feet, 7 inches) for the Lady Wildcats.
In other local action, Winder-Barrow competed in the Mainstreet News Invitational in Jefferson with a handful of athletes. Defending state champion Brianna Bailey won the girls’ pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches), and Rebekah Freeman won the discus (116 feet, 9 inches) and shot put (37 feet, 8 inches) to lead the Lady Bulldoggs.
In the boys’ events, freshman Emorrie Foskey finished third in the shot put (46 feet, 0.5 inches). Brian Gaddy took third in the 3,000-meter run (9:51.53).
The Lady Bulldoggs finished sixth out of nine teams while the WBHS boys tied for eighth.
Winder-Barrow’s teams will be back in action Saturday, Feb. 29, at North Oconee. Apalachee was scheduled to compete Wednesday, Feb. 26, at George Walton Academy.
