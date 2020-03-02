The Apalachee boys’ track and field team picked up a win in a quad meet at Wesleyan on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The Wildcats finished with 109 points, outpacing second-place Woodward Academy (71.5). Wesleyan (39.5) finished third, followed by Notre Dame Academy (4).
Apalachee had several individual winners, which fueled its victory. Charlie Hych won both the 300-meter hurdles (44.05 seconds) and the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), while Jerred Wyrick won the 110-meter hurdles (18.73) and triple jump (38 feet, 9 inches) and finished third in the long jump (18 feet, 7 inches).
The 4x100-meter relay team of Adarius Andrews, Jared Clark, Shaan Cook and James Johnson finished first (45.27 seconds), as did the 4x400-meter relay team of Andrews, Clark, Kevin Haley Jr. and Edwin Ellis (3:47.61). A second 4x400 team of Marcus Streeter, Johnson, Lorenzo Wise and Hych finished third (3:54.88).
Cook also won the long jump (20 feet, 7 inches). Andrews picked up a victory in the 200-meter dash (24.31 seconds), while Ellis logged second-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (12.01 seconds) and 200-meter dash (24.48). Clark finished second in the triple jump (38 feet, 9 inches) and third in the 100-meter dash (12.05 seconds), while Haley was third in the 800-meter run (2:11.22).
Apalachee had two other individual winners with Austin Sigman finishing first in the 1,600-meter run (5:11.24) and Brock Keadle prevailing in the pole vault (12 feet, 7 inches).
Also, Tyrik Sims had a second-place finish in the long jump (20 feet, 3.5 inches) and was third in the 300-meter hurdles (52.38 seconds); Cori Tomo was second in the 300-meter hurdles (50.57), Joshua Little was second in the 110-meter hurdles (20.07), Trey Newton was third in the triple jump (36 feet, 5 inches) and Jacob McCluskey was third in the discus (102 feet, 0.5 inches).
AHS GIRLS FINISH THIRD
In the girls’ events, Apalachee finished third with 63 points, coming in behind Woodward Academy (69.5) and Wesleyan (66). Notre Dame finished with 26.5 points.
Joanna Gross led the Lady Wildcats with wins in the 300-meter hurdles (53.46 seconds) and long jump (15 feet), and she was on the winning 4x100-meter relay team with Maya Mason, Lamayah Rodriguez and Aniyah Angelle (53.08 seconds) and the first-place 4x400-meter relay team with Maya Mason, Dasia Mason and Angelle (4:36.51).
Maya Mason also was an individual winner, taking first in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches).
Cassidy Hunter finished second in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches), Morgan Turner was second in the triple jump (29 feet, 3 inches), Johnae Thompson took second in the shot put (29 feet, 8 inches), and Samantha Hauff was second in the discus (72 feet, 1 inch). Averie Akin finished third in the triple jump (27 feet, 0.5 inches).
Apalachee’s teams are scheduled to compete Thursday, March 5, at George Walton Academy.
WBHS TEAMS COMPETE AT NORTH OCONEE
In other local action, Winder-Barrow’s Rebekah Freeman won first place in the shot put in a breezy North Oconee meet Saturday, Feb. 29. Freeman (39 feet, 10 inches) was followed in second place by teammate Kiona Lindsay (35 feet, 4.25 inches).
Matilee Rogers finished third in the 1,600-meter run (5:58.49) and 3,200-meter run (13:06.27), Brianna Bailey finished third in the pole vault (10 feet) in tough and windy conditions. Keonna Hamler finished third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.97 seconds) and was on the third-place 4x100-meter relay team with Destiny Ansley-Cureton, Shauna Bolt and Teonna Hamler (51.65 seconds).
The WBHS boys got a second-place finish from Luke Doolittle in the high jump (5 feet, 9 inches). Also, the 4x100-meter relay team of Carson Jackson, Brett Landis, Zack Price finished third (44.73 seconds), while the 4x800-meter relay team finished second. (8:53.94).
Winder-Barrow’s teams will compete Saturday, March 7, in the Jerry Arnold Challenge at Mill Creek High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.