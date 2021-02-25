Apalachee’s girls’ and boys’ track and field teams finished second behind Woodward Academy at a quad meet at Wesleyan on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
In the girls’ meet, Apalachee’s Neely Rogan set a school record of 122 feet, 1 inch to win the discus and also took first place in the shot put (32 feet, 1 inch).
Janiya Daniel picked up a win in the long jump (15 feet, 4 inches), finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (51.52 seconds) and was part of the second-place 4x400-meter relay team with Averie Akin, Maya Mason and Dayshabelle Bello (4:49.23) and the third-place 4x100-meter relay team with Anijah Hill, Alyceia Brown and Jasmyne Daniel (52.46 seconds).
Mason won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and was followed in second place by teammate Tatyana Denis (4 feet, 6 inches).
Kat Bedenbough (13 feet, 10 inches) and Erin Padinor-Okyere (13 feet, 8 inches) finished second and third, respectively, in the long jump, and Padinor-Okyere added a third-place finish in the triple jump (30 feet, 2 inches).
Samantha Hauff finished second in the discus (87 feet, 7 inches) and third in the shot put (28 feet, 9 inches), while Alyssa Willer finished third in the 400-meter dash (1:09.11).
The Apalachee boys’ team got wins from Chase Reed in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and Samuel Massei in the pole vault (10 feet). Reed also finished second in the 400-meter dash (55.03 seconds).
The 4x100-meter relay team of Mason Griffiths, Jabari Ponders, Marcus Streeter and Prince Tate finished second (44.57 seconds), and Edwin Ellis joined Griffiths, Ponders and Streeter on the second-place 4x400 team (3:48.88).
Streeter logged a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash (11.81 seconds), while Ponders (22.7) and Ellis (24.05) finished second and third in the 200-meter dash.
Thomas Ouma took second in the 110-meter hurdles (20.18 seconds) and triple jump (37 feet, 6 inches), and Tyler Ferro finished second in the shot put (36 feet, 8 inches). Jacob McCluskey finished second in the discus (112 feet, 4 inches) and was followed in third by Griffiths (101 feet, 4 inches).
Austin Sigman finished second in the 3,200-meter run (11:14.85), while Luke Sigman took third in the 1,600-meter run (5:26.70).
Apalachee’s teams will be back in action Thursday, March 4, at home for a 4:30 p.m. start.
BISHOP LEADS WBHS BOYS AT LAMBERT MEET
In other local action Wednesday, Winder-Barrow’s Antonio Bishop took first place in the 110-meter hurdles (17.57 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (43.77) and long jump (18 feet, 6.25 inches), while Emorrie Foskey won the shot put (47 feet) during the Bulldoggs’ quad meet at Lambert High School.
Foskey also took second in the discus (126 feet, 9 inches), while Brian Gaddy won the 3,200-meter run (10:27.17) and was followed by teammate Daniel Laird in third place (10:54.75).
Alex Cha finished third in the 100-meter dash (11.99) seconds, and the Bulldoggs finished third out of four teams.
The Winder-Barrow girls finished fourth overall and were led by Rebecca Nicholson’s second-place finish in the 3,200-meter run (15:09.35). Ashley Rodriquez-Castillo finished second in the discus (78 feet, 11 inches) and third in the shot put (28 feet, 9 inches). Gabby Sterling was third in the 100-meter hurdles (20.73 seconds), and Destiny Ansley-Cureton took third in the long jump (14 feet, 2 inches).
Winder-Barrow’s full team will be back in action March 11 at home.
