Apalachee’s track and field teams rolled through their meet at George Walton Academy on Thursday, April 1, besting 11 other schools to win first place overall.
Tauheed Ferguson won both the 100-meter dash (10.94 seconds) and 200-meter dash (22.62) for the Apalachee boys, while Charlie Hych collected first-place finishes in the 300-meter hurdles (43.41 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) and Deven White took first in the long jump (18 feet, 9 inches) and triple jump (36 feet, 3 inches).
The Wildcats’ 4x100-meter relay team (45.84 seconds) of Prince Tate, Edwin Ellis, Mason Griffiths and Marcus Streeter and 4x800-meter relay team (9:52.72) of Michael Brooks, Luke Sigman, Zane Smith and Johnny Robinson both finished first. Sigman added a first-place finish in the 1,600-meter run (5:07.84), Thomas Holbrook won the 3,200-meter run (11:48.67), Samuel Massei won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches), and Jacob McCluskey won the discus (119 feet).
Second-place finishers for the AHS boys included Michel Brooks in the 800-meter run (2:23.79), Valson Cadet in the 3,200-meter run (11:52.48), Thomas Ouma in the 300-meter hurdles (45.01 seconds), Josh Abraham in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), Cortez Sampson in the triple jump (34 feet, 11 inches), Kaito Hamm in the discus (108 feet) and Tyler Ferro in the shot put (38 feet, 4 inches. Third-place finishers included Ellis in the 100-meter dash (11.42 seconds), Smith in the 800-meter run (2:24.63), Kentaevius Swan in the long jump (16 feet, 9.5 inches), Bryson Garner in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches), Griffiths in the discus (106 feet, 10 inches) and Christopher Smith in the shot put (37 feet, 3 inches).
Neely Rogan had wins in the discus (127 feet, 4 inches) and shot put (33 feet) for the Lady Wildcats, while Alyssa Willer won the 300-meter hurdles (55.54 seconds), took second in the 100-meter hurdles (18.45) and high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) and ran a leg on the winning 4x800-meter relay team with Dayshabelle Bello, Abigail Zapata and Katie Harper (11:38.89).
Apalachee also got a win from the 4x100-meter relay team of Alyceia Brown, Anijah Hill, Jasmyne Daniel and Maya Mason (53.81 seconds), while Brown took first in the 100-meter dash (13.11 seconds) and Mason won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches). Averie Akin finished first in the 3,200-meter run (13:49.05) to go along with a third-place showing in the 1,600-meter run (6:13.96), while Molly St. Clair won the pole vault (7 feet).
Other top-three finishes for the Lady Wildcats included:
•Hailey Tedder second (2:49.8) and Zapata third (2:50.88) in the 800-meter run.
•Chloe Brimm second (59.27 seconds) and Kat Bodenbough third (1:03.65) in the 300-meter hurdles.
•Callie Hunter second (29 feet, 10 inches) and Erin Padinor-Okyere third in the triple jump (28 feet, 11 inches).
•Hunter second (7 feet) and Georgia Darsey third (6 feet) in the pole vault.
•Jasmine Williams second (30 feet, 11 inches) and Samantha Hauff third (30 feet, 5 inches) in the shot put.
•Harper second in the 3,200-meter run (13:57.93).
•Daniel third in the 100-meter dash (13.66 seconds).
•Bello third in the 400-meter dash (1:10.88).
•Tatyana Denis third in the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches).
•Padinor-Okyere third in the long jump (14 feet, 1.5 inches).
Apalachee will be back in action Monday, April 12, when it hosts a home meet.
BCA BOYS TAKE 2ND, GIRLS 3RD AT GATEWOOD
Bethlehem Christian Academy’s boys’ team finished second out of four schools, while the Lady Knights took third place out of five in a meet at Gatewood School on March 31.
The BCA boys, who finished only behind the host school in the standings, got wins from the 4x100-meter relay team of Simon Steele, Chandler Cavoretto, Chard Norwood and Elijah Goddard (48.14 seconds) and the 4x400-meter relay team of Goddard, Steele, Cavoretto and Thomas Wilson (3:58).
Norwood also collected an individual win in the shot put (39 feet, 8 inches) and finished third in the 100-meter dash (11.84 seconds). Goddard won the 400-meter dash (54.54 seconds) and finished second in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and third in the 200-meter dash (24.24 seconds); Wilson finished second in the in the 300-meter hurdles (48.14 seconds) and third in the 110-meter hurdles (18.64); and Steele took second in the triple jump (33 feet, 11.75 inches) and third in the long jump (17 feet, 6.25 inches) and the 400-meter (1:00.54).
Timothy Doolittle picked up the win in the long jump (18 feet, 6 inches) and took third in the triple jump (32 feet, 6.5 inches), while Jesse Hutchison finished second in the discus (114 feet, 5 inches) and Jared Stuckey took third in the 800-meter run (2:48).
The Lady Knights were led by Abigail Lapp, who notched wins in the 800-meter run (2:52) and 1,600-meter run (6:17) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400-meter relay team along with Morgan Daniel, Autumn Shepherd and Natalie Wellborn (4:56).
Shepherd had second-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (17.74 seconds) and triple jump (29 feet, 3.5 inches) and was third in the 300-meter hurdles (54.84), while Daniel took third in the shot put (28 feet, 1 inch).
Kylee Dunn finished second in the 800-meter run (3:09).
BCA will return to Gatewood again for an April 14 meet.
