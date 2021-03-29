Apalachee senior Tauheed Ferguson made a triumphant return to the 200-meter dash Saturday, March 27, winning the event at the McDonald’s Apalachee Invitational in 22.14 seconds to set a new school record.
Ferguson, who was running the 200-meter for the first time since suffering a serious hip injury in September that prematurely ended his senior football season, also won the 100-meter dash in 11.12 seconds Monday to help lead the Wildcats to a fourth-place team finish out of 11 schools.
The Wildcats’ 4x800-meter relay team of Michael Brooks, Zane Smith, Austin Sigman and Luke Sigman finished second (8:58.5); Charlie Hych took third in the 300-meter hurdles (44.37 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), and Julian Jean-Louis finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (17.17 seconds).
The Lady Wildcats finished third out 10 teams in the girls’ meet, as Neely Rogan won the discus (121 feet, 3 inches) and placed second in the shot put (31 feet, 7 inches) while Maya Mason took the top spot in the high jump (5 feet).
Alyceia Brown finished second in the 100-meter dash (13.14 seconds), Janiya Daniel was second in the 300-meter hurdles (50.45 seconds), and both ran legs on the third-place 4x100-meter relay team along with Anijah Hill and Jasmyne Daniel (50.98 seconds).
Molly St. Clair logged a second-place finish in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches).
Greenbrier was the team winner for both the boys’ and girls’ meets.
Apalachee will be back in action Thursday, April 1, at George Walton Academy.
WBHS TEAMS WIN COOK HOLLIDAY RELAYS
The Winder-Barrow boys’ and girls’ teams were victorious at home Friday, March 26, winning the 50th annual Cook Holliday Rotary Relays.
The WBHS boys bested five other schools and finished 58 points ahead of runner-up Athens Christian (202-144) for the team win.
Emorrie Foskey won the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 6 inches, and took first in the discus (127 feet). He was followed in the discus by teammates Jacob Atkinson (109 feet, 11.75 inches) and Sam Herr (106 feet, 10 inches) as the Bulldoggs took the top three spots in the event.
Winder-Barrow also got individual wins from Christopher Parada-Rubio in the 1,600-meter run (4:51.53) and Brandon Ford in the 110-meter hurdles (16.65 seconds), while the 4x100-meter relay team of Antonio Bishop, Alex Cha, Omarious Smith and Jamarious Smith took first place as well (43.43 seconds).
Bishop, Cha and Jamarious Smith teamed up with Matthew Garrett to finish third in the 4x400-meter relay (3:51.74), and the Bulldoggs had a second-place showing in the 4x800-meter relay (8:53.87).
Jamarious Smith added second-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (11.38 seconds) and 200-meter dash (23.46), while Cha took third in the 100-meter dash (11.53). Daniel Laird (10:36.2) and Brian Gaddy (10:54.63) were second and third, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run.
In the girls’ meet, Winder-Barrow took first place out of five schools, edging runner-up Athens Christian by half a point (156-155.5).
Kiona Lindsay had wins in the shot put (35 feet, 3 inches) and discus (98 feet, 11 inches), while Winder-Barrow also got wins from Matilee Rogers in the 3,200-meter run (12:25.12), Keonna Hamler in the 300-meter hurdles (52.58 seconds) and the 4x100-meter relay team of Destiny Ansley-Cureton, Shauna Bolt, Keonna Hamler and Teonna Hamler (50.53 seconds).
The 4x400-meter relay team of Bolt, Ansley-Cureton, Keonna Hamler and Nivea Campbell finished second (4:48.89).
Teonna Hamler added second-place finishes in the 200-meter dash (28.19 seconds) and 400-meter dash (1:07.94); Bolt finished second in the 100-meter dash (13.29) and third in the 200-meter (28.25); and Gabby Sterling placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (18.07 seconds) and third in the triple jump (29 feet, 0.75 inches).
Ashley Rodriquez-Castillo finished second in the shot put (30 feet, 1 inch), Rebecca Nicholson was second in the 3,200-meter run (14:36.58), and Ansley-Cureton had a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash (13.46 seconds).
Winder-Barrow’s team are scheduled to compete next at George Walton Academy on April 15.
BCA TEAMS COMPETE AT GATEWOOD
In other local action last week, the Bethlehem Christian Academy boys finished fifth out of eight teams, and the girls were sixth out of nine in a meet at Gatewood School in Eatonton on March 24.
The Lady Knights got first-place finishes from Autumn Shepherd in the triple jump (30 feet, 6 inches) and Abigail Lapp in 1,600-meter run (6:10) and a third-place showing Morgan Daniel in the shot put (29 feet, 11.5 inches).
Elijah Goddard led the BCA boys with a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash (53.44 seconds).
BCA was scheduled to be back in action at Gatewood on Wednesday, March 31.
