The Winder-Barrow girls’ track and field team placed third out of eight teams, while the boys were fifth in the school’s home-opening meet Thursday, March 11.
The Lady Bulldoggs’ 4x100-meter relay team of Shauna Bolt, Destiny Ansley-Cureton, Keonna Hamler and Teonna Hamler finished second (53 seconds), while Bolt was the third-place finisher in the 100-meter dash (13.39 seconds).
Gabby Sterling had a big night individually, finishing second in the 100-meter hurdles (19.71 seconds) and triple jump (30 feet, 5 inches) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (56.51 seconds). Kiona Lindsay finished second in the shot put (35 feet), and Rebecca Nicholson placed third in the 3,200-meter run (13:49.70).
The Winder-Barrow boys got wins from their 4x800-meter relay team (8:58.44) and Antonio Bishop in the 300-meter hurdles (41.2 seconds).
Emorrie Foskey finished second in both the shot put (49 feet, 10.5 inches) and discus (127 feet, 6 inches). Brian Gaddy placed third in the 3,200-meter run (10:31.70), and Gavin Frederickson was third in the 200-meter dash (23.59 seconds).
Dacula won both the girls’ and boys’ meets Thursday night. Other schools competing in the meet included Archer, Commerce, Habersham Central, Madison County, Prince Avenue Christian and Salem.
Winder-Barrow will be back in action Saturday, March 20, in the Loch Johnson Invitational at Cedar Shoals High School, starting at 9 a.m.
APALACHEE GIRLS THIRD, BOYS FOURTH AT LANIER
In the “Welcome to the Ranch” invitational at Lanier on Friday, March 12, the Apalachee girls finished third out of six teams, while the boys were fourth out of seven.
The Lady Wildcats were led by Neely Rogan, who won both the discus (125 feet, 6 inches) and shot put (32 feet, 2 inches). Rogan’s teammate Samantha Hauff took second in the discus (84 feet, 10 inches) and third in the shot put (28 feet, 8 inches).
Maya Mason finished second in the high jump (5 feet), while Janiya Daniel took second in the long jump (15 feet, 7 inches). Apalachee had third-place finishes from its 4x100-meter relay team (51.89 seconds) and Molly St. Clair in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches).
The Wildcat boys got a win in the discus from Jacob McCluskey (116 feet, 6 inches), while Charlie Hych logged a second-place finish in the high jump (6 feet) and was third in the 300-meter hurdles (44.9 seconds).
The Wildcats 4x400-meter relay team finished third (3:41.36), and Julian Jean-Louis had a third-place showing in the 110-meter hurdles (17.74 seconds).
Apalachee will be back in action Saturday at the George Walton Academy Dawg Dash, starting at 8:45 a.m.
