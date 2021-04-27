A pair of senior Apalachee boys’ track and field athletes won two individual titles apiece Tuesday, April 27, and the AHS girls’ team finished second overall in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAA championship meet at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
Senior sprinter Tauheed Ferguson (10.89 seconds) edged out Clarke Central’s Jairus Mack by a tenth of a second in the 100-meter dash and then topped Mack again in the 200-meter dash with a blazing time of 21.6 seconds to take both first-place medals. Ferguson also ran on the winning 4x100-meter relay team along with Prince Tate, Edwin Ellis and Jabari Ponders, who pulled away from a Loganville runner on the final leg to give the Wildcats the title with a time of 43.17 seconds.
Meanwhile, senior hurdler/jumper Charlie Hych went 2-for-2 in the hurdling events, winning a neck-and-neck race with teammate Julian Jean-Louis in the 110-meter hurdles (16.83 seconds to Jean-Louis’ second-place 16.88 time) and then taking the crown in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.07 seconds, coming in ahead of second-place teammate Thomas Ouma (43.55).
Hych also finished third in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) to qualify for the state sectionals. The 4x800-meter relay team of Austin Sigman, Luke Sigman, Zane Smith and Michael Brooks finished third (8:54.71) to punch their tickets to sectionals, along with the aforementioned male athletes.
The Apalachee boys finished fourth overall out of seven schools in the region meet with 126 points. Greenbrier grabbed the team title with 143 points, followed by Clarke Central (138) and Loganville (135).
The Lady Wildcats finished with 146 points, five behind region champ Loganville, and sealed their runner-up status in the final race when freshman Allyssa Willer caught and outran her Walnut Grove on the final 100-meter stretch of the 4x400-meter relay to give her and her Apalachee teammates Aniyah Angelie, Jasmyne Daniel and Maya Mason second place in the event (4:21.36).
Freshman Neely Rogan was the Lady Wildcats’ lone individual champion, taking first place in the discus with a throw of 119 feet. She also finished second in the shot put (32 feet, 4.5 inches) and will be joined at sectionals by teammates Jasmine Williams and Sam Hauff, who finished third and fourth in the shot put, respectively (30 feet, 1.75 inches and 30 feet).
Willer took second in the 300-meter hurdles (48.06 seconds) and third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.23), while Janiya Daniel finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (50.69).
Apalachee had runner-up finishes from Mason in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and Callie Hunter in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches). Hunter also qualified for sectionals in the triple jump with a third-place showing (32 feet, 10 inches), while Tatyana Denis finished third in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and Averie Akin took third in the 3,200-meter run (12:41.97).
Alyceia Brown took third in the 100-meter dash (13.16 seconds) and also ran a leg on the third-place 4x100-meter relay team with Anijah Hill, Jasmyne Daniel and Janiya Daniel (51.42 seconds).
The 4x800-meter relay team of Abigail Zapata, Katie Harper, Dayshabelle Bello and Hailey Tedder finished third (11:03.31), and Erin Padinor-Okyere finished fourth in the triple jump (31 feet, 7.25 inches) to qualify for sectionals.
The Class 5A “A” sectionals will be held May 8 at Union Grove High School. The top eight athletes/teams in each event will qualify for the state meet, set for May 13-15 at Carrollton High School.
