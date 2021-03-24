The Winder-Barrow boys’ track and field team bested six other schools in the point totals Tuesday, March 23, to win their meet at North Oconee High School.
The Bulldoggs finished with 162 points, ahead of runner-up North Oconee (138.5), getting several top-three finishes across multiple events.
Winder-Barrow teammates Daniel Laird (10:41.82) and Noah Boyd (10:56.11) finished 1-2 in the 3,200-meter run. Brian Gaddy (4:47.27) and Christopher Parada-Rubio (4:50.27) finished second and third, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run, and Jacques De La Reza took second in the 800-meter run (2:11.89).
Thrower Emorrie Foskey turned in another strong day, winning the shot put (48 feet, 2 inches) and placing second in the discus (124 feet, 1 inch), and the Bulldoggs also got second-place finishes from Alex Cha in the 100-meter dash (11.73 seconds), Ishmael Neblett in the 110-meter hurdles (19.12 seconds), Jamarious Smith in the long jump (19 feet, 9 inches) and Matthew Garrett in the triple jump (37 feet, 2 inches).
Cha, Gavin Frederickson, Jamarious Smith and Omarious Smith teamed up to finish second in the 4x100-meter relay (43.7 seconds), while the Smith brothers were joined by Antonio Bishop and Cannon Stiles on the third-place 4x400 team (3:47.68).
Bishop finished third in the 400-meter run (52.74 seconds), and Brandon Ford took third in the 110-meter hurdles (19.45 seconds).
In the girls’ meet, the Lady Bulldoggs finished fourth out of seven teams, as Kiona Lindsay swept the throwing events with wins in the shot put (34 feet, 8 inches) and discus (100 feet, 11 inches) while Matilee Rogers won the 1,600-meter run (5:46.11).
Shauna Bolt finished second in the 100-meter dash (13.32 seconds) and was part of the second-place 4x100-meter relay team along with Destiny Ansley-Cureton, Keonna Hamler and Teonna Hamler (51.08 seconds).
Ashley Rodriquez-Castillo placed third in the shot put (29 feet, 4 inches).
North Oconee was the girls’ points winner.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will be back in action Friday, March 26, when they host the Cook Holliday Rotary Relays, starting at 4:45 p.m.
