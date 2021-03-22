Sophomore Emorrie Foskey’s wins in the shot put and discus helped fuel a second-place team finish for the Winder-Barrow boys’ track and field team Saturday, March 20, in the Loch Johnson Invitational at Cedar Shoals High School.
Foskey continued a strong season with throws of 45 feet, 8 inches in the shot and 128 feet, 6 inches in the discus, as the Bulldoggs tallied 100 team points, putting them ahead of 11 other schools and behind only North Oconee (118), which also won the girls’ portion of the meet.
The Bulldoggs had a second-place finish from their 4x100-meter relay team of Antonio Bishop, Gavin Frederickson, Alex Cha and Jamarious Smith (44.42 seconds), while the 4x800-meter relay team of Christopher Parada-Rubio, Ryan Kehoe, Kyle Kehoe and Jacques De La Reza finished third (9:07.62).
Ryan Kehoe took second in the 800-meter run (2:10.19), while Brian Gaddy finished second in the 3,200-meter run (10:28.23) and was followed in third by teammate Daniel Laird (10:36.76). Parada-Rubio finished third in the 1,600-meter run (4:59.57).
Bishop came in second in the 300-meter hurdles (40.99 seconds).
In the girls’ meet, Winder-Barrow placed seventh out of 12 teams, led by a second-place finish from the 4x100-meter relay team of Shauna Bolt, Destiny Ansley-Cureton, Nivea Campbell and Keonna Hamler (52.16 seconds).
Bolt finished third in the 100-meter dash (13.35 seconds), and the Lady Bulldoggs also got third-place finishes from Matilee Rogers in the 3,200-meter run (12:59.27) and Kiona Lindsay in the shot put (32 feet, 2 inches).
The Winder-Barrow teams were scheduled to compete Tuesday, March 23, at North Oconee and will host the Cook Holliday Rotary Relays Friday, March 26, starting at 4:45 p.m.
