Several Winder-Barrow track and field athletes notched top-four finishes Friday and Monday, April 23 and 26, in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship meet at Habersham Central to qualify for next month’s state sectionals in Rome.
Emorrie Foskey finished second in the boys’ shot put (50 feet) and discus (142 feet, 11 inches) to move on through to sectionals in both events. Brandon Ford took third in the 110-meter hurdles (16.17 seconds).
The 4x800-meter relay team of Christopher Parada-Rubio, Kyle Kehoe, Ryan Kehoe and Jacques De La Reza (8:47.24) and the 4x100-meter relay team of Alex Cha, Gavin Fredrickson, Antonio Bishop and Jamarious Smith (42.96 seconds) both finished third to qualify for sectionals.
The Bulldoggs recorded 76 total points to finish fifth as a team out of seven schools. Buford and Shiloh tied for the team title with 168 points apiece.
The Winder-Barrow girls also finished fifth out of seven teams, netting 75 points.
Kiona Lindsay led the Lady Bulldoggs with a second-place showing in the shot put (37 feet, 6.5 inches) and third-place finish in the discus (111 feet, 1 inch). Matilee Rogers finished third in the 1,600-meter run (5:54.16) and 3,200-meter run (13:10.87) to qualify for sectionals in both events, while Gabby Sterling took third in the triple jump (32 feet, 4 inches) and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.02 seconds).
Keonna Hamler qualified with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (48.1 seconds) and was part of the third-place 4x100-meter relay team along with Destiny Ansley-Cureton, Shauna Bolt and Nivea Campbell (49.84 seconds).
Buford won the girls’ team title with 169 points.
Winder-Barrow’s athletes will compete in the Class 6A “B” sectionals May 8 at Barron Stadium in Rome. The top eight finishers in each event will qualify for the state meet, set for May 13-15 at Carrollton High School.
