The Apalachee High School track and field teams continued their solid start to the season Monday, March 9, easily winning an afternoon meet at George Walton Academy.
The AHS boys finished with 175 points, easily outpacing George Walton (63), North Oconee (57), Peachtree Academy (36) and Oak Hill Classical School (28), while the Lady Wildcats finished with 177 points, ahead of North Oconee (94), Oak Hill (40), Peachtree Academy (22) and George Walton (2).
In the boys’ events, Shaan Cook won both the 100-meter dash and long jump. Kevin Haley Jr. won the 200-meter dash and was followed in second and third place by Montee Flahn and Edwin Ellis. Ellis picked up a win in the 400-meter dash and was followed in second and third by Jared Clark and Marcus Streeter.
Adarius Andrews won the 800-meter run and tied for first with Charlie Hych in the high jump. Hych took second in the 300-meter hurdles and was followed in third by Tyrik Sims. Sims finished second in the long jump.
Jerred Wyrick won the triple jump, followed by Clark and Trey Newtown, while brothers Luke and Austin Sigman finished 1-2 in the 1,600-meter run.
Brock Keadle won the pole vault with teammate Samuel Massei in third, while Jacob McCluskey, James Johnson and Andrew Howe went 1-3 in the discus.
Both the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay teams won, while Latyran Burgess and Jose Jean Juste finished second and third respectively in the shot put.
In the girls’ events, Alyceia Brown won both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash and was second in the long jump, while Joanna Gross finished first in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump and second in the 100-meter dash.
Maya Mason finished first in the 400-meter dash and second in the high jump while her sister Dasia Mason finished second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Ashley Hauff won the 3,200-meter run, followed in second by teammate Jade Pinela, while Samantha Hauff won the shot put and Cassidy Hunter won the pole vault, followed by teammates Molly St. Clair and Taylor Scott.
Averie Akin was second in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 800-meter run; Dayshabelle Bello-Cabrera was second in the 800-meter run, and Aniyah Angelle was second in the 400-meter dash.
Both the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay teams won, while Lamayah Rodriguez finished third in the 200-meter dash and Lexi Jones took third in the high jump.
Apalachee will host the Rocky’s Pizza Invitational on Saturday, March 14.
BAILEY WINS AT MILL CREEK
Winder-Barrow’s girls finished ninth out of 23 teams Saturday, March 7, at the Jerry Arnold Challenge at Mill Creek High School.
Senior Brianna Bailey, the defending GHSA Class AAAAAA state champion in the pole vault, paced the Lady Bulldoggs, winning the event. Rebekah Freeman finished fourth in both the shot put and discus, while Kiona Lindsay was fifth in the shot put.
The WBHS boys finished 17th out of 26 teams. They were led by the 4x800-meter relay team of Joshua Ionashku, Emarion Johnson, Christopher Parada-Rubio and Ryan Kehoe, which finished fourth.
Winder-Barrow will host a quad meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, against North Oconee, Dacula and Prince Avenue Christian.
