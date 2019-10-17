The Bethlehem Christian Academy volleyball team had a busy final week of the 2019 regular season and is now hoping to make some noise in the state tournament.
The Volley Knights hosted Franklin County for senior night, earning a 3-0 victory (25-14, 25-17, 25-14). Seniors Katherine Gano and Makinna Starkey led the offensive attack. Starkey had nine kills and also had five aces in the match. Gano recorded nine kills in the win and was 9-for-9 serving.
Senior Sarah Grace Fulford was also successful at the line going 5-for-5 including two aces.
"Our serving has gotten much better over the season,” said BCA coach Karen Carlyle. “We have really been focusing on getting our serves stronger and placing them more consistently where we need them to be. I was happy with how the team performed against Franklin County, especially when serving."
Defensively, seniors Rebekah Doolittle and Brenda Arnaut led the team in digs and defensive accuracy.
“We are used to Brenda being the strong force for us defensively, but when a setter is right up there with her, that says something about what kind of athlete she is,” Carylye said. “Rebekah is just an all-around great player and leader for our team."
Several seniors stepped up to ensure the victory for their last home game of the season. Senior Sydney LaBollita has proven to be a strong, versatile player on the Volley Knights roster, her coach said.
"Sydney has been impressive all season,” Carlyle said. “Whether she is on the court or not, the energy level she brings to the team is invaluable to our success. During senior night, I moved her from the outside position to being a middle, and she didn't even think twice. She eagerly stepped up to the challenge and did very well in a position she wasn't used to. And when Sydney gets on a roll serving, there's nothing like it."
Fellow seniors Ella Bourbonnais and Chey Striplin also added to the team’s strong defensive play this season.
The following day, the Volley Knights continued their region play facing Monsignor Donovan.
BCA defeated the Rams in three sets (25-11, 25-14, 25-8). Once again, the offense was led by Gano having seven kills. The Volley Knights once again were impressive at the service line with junior Mikayla Torbett having eight aces.
Juniors Morgan Daniel and Ashleigh Hudson were perfect on the line going 7-for-7 and 4-for-4, respectively. Daniel and senior Iris Hundeby each also had four aces in the match.
"I was excited to see our juniors stepping up and getting the job done,” Carlyle said. “The pressure doesn't get to them and that looks good for our future. And it seems Iris is actually picking up some steam. She's always a strong hitter for us, but her confidence is continuing to grow and she is getting better and better."
The Volley Knights played in their last regular season game against region opponent Augusta Prep. BCA fell to the Cavaliers in three sets (16-25, 10-25, 19-25).
"We just didn't play our best,” Carlyle said. “Our attitude going in to the game was to really focus on some new plays we had been working on and just enjoying the game. But once we got behind, the girls lost focus and began scrambling. On a positive note, my team never gave up. That's one thing that other teams have noticed about us. We are fighters and show so much tenacity on the court."
Junior Kinsey Smith had a strong performance for the Volley Knights.
"It was good to see what Kinsey could do against a very competitive team,” her coach said. “She hasn't gotten a lot of playing time because of the strength of my two senior setters (Starkey and Doolittle). Kinsey is always ready to go in and she is also a very consistent server."
BCA is now set for the GISA state tournament.
The Knights will face strong competition as they will play defending state champion The Heritage School in the first round Friday, Oct. 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Heritage, where the entire tournament will take place.
"We have our work cut out for us that's for sure,” Carlyle said. “I don't think many of our competitors think we will get past the first round. However, I've said it before, my girls are fighters and don't give up. I know how my girls can play. I know they have it in them. Wouldn't it be sweet to have a Cinderella story to finish out the season?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.