The Apalachee volleyball team is going to the Elite Eight in its classification for the first time since 2013.
The Wildcats rallied past North Springs High School of Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 24, winning the final two sets of a five-set match for a 3-2 victory in the second round of the GHSA Class 5A playoffs.
The Wildcats, the No. 2 seed out of Region 8, will now host Region 2 No. 2 seed Whitewater High School of Fayetteville in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Apalachee (28-16) dropped the first set Saturday against North Springs 25-19, took the second set 25-13 and then fell in the third set 25-23 before 25-10 and 16-14 wins in the final two sets.
Emily Crocker led the Wildcats with 22 kills and seven aces on the day was 20-of-21 serving. Jenna Crow went 30-of-31 on her serves and finished with 14 kills and three aces. Kassidy Dell added eight kills, and Megan Crocker and Abby Bowles finished with 20 assists apiece.
A win by the Wildcats on Tuesday would put them in the semifinals Saturday, Oct. 31. They would either travel to Roswell to take on Blessed Trinity or host Northside, Columbus.
