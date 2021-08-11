Even before last season began, Apalachee volleyball coach Joey Alfonso knew the 2021 campaign, which kicks off this weekend, would be one of the most challenging the program has had in recent years.
The Wildcats graduated five starters — including outside hitter Emily Crocker, one of the program’s all-time greats — from a 2020 squad that reached the GHSA Class 5A Elite Eight and return only a couple of players with substantial varsity experience. The issue is compounded by lower feeder-program numbers that resulted from the Barrow County School System’s decision not to have middle school sports last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. And the growing pains have been evident this summer as the Wildcats lost 18 of 20 warmup matches leading up to the season.
But even with those early struggles, Alfonso remains hopeful that his team, which is scheduled to play 25 matches before it opens Region 8-AAAAA play at Clarke Central on Sept. 16, can find its footing in the first month of the season and compete for a fifth consecutive state playoff berth — even if the performance doesn’t reach the level of excellence of the past three seasons that saw the Wildcats go 125-29 with two region titles and the quarterfinal appearance last fall.
“We’re a very young team with a fairly inexperienced lineup,” said Alfonso, whose team will open its regular season Saturday, Aug. 14, when it hosts the annual daylong Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court tournament. “We’ve always had a lot of experience and talent at the top and had a phenomenal three years. But now we’re just very young. We could start two sophomores and a freshman this year, and three of our six sophomores have never played volleyball so they’re learning the game.
“But we’ve got some potential. We’ve shown marked improvement, but there’s got to be a lot more growth.”
Among the returning Wildcats who started or saw significant playing time last year will be junior outside hitter Kathryn Massey, sophomore hitter/setter Megan Crocker and senior middle hitter/blocker Julianna Agbenou. Massey started most of Apalachee’s matches in the middle as a sophomore but is shifting to the outside, while Crocker will be counted more heavily on the offensive end, Alfonso said.
“The way we have our offense set up, when you struggle passing, like we do, it’s hard to set up (shots) in the middle,” Alfonso said. “With these girls, it’ll be a matter of how much they’re able to handle the pressure (moving to the outside).”
Apalachee also hopes to see some contributions from senior setter Anna Keller, junior right-side hitter/setter Aubri McGinnis and sophomore middle Lily Webb, while Alfonso said freshman middle Alyssa Evans has the potential to develop into one of the program’s best players.
“We’ve moved some girls around, and we’ll probably be running a lot of different lineups out there to find the right matchups,” Alfonso said. “Again, it’s a matter of how some of the girls handle the extra load being put on them and how they respond to early failures.
“But I’ll say this. It’s one of the best groups of girls we’ve had. Carrying 15 can be tough. That’s a lot to have (on a roster), but if any group can handle it, it’s this one.”
Alfonso said he and assistant Morgan Vandergriff, a long-time presence in the program who played for Apalachee and is now in her fourth year as an assistant, saw encouraging signs from the Wildcats over the course of their summer schedule. That included a match in which they took a set from what he describes as a deep and talented Winder-Barrow team, a day after being swept and blown out by the Bulldoggs. And he hopes they can build off their progress to make a run at nabbing at least the No. 4 seed in a tough Region 8 that is led by defending region champ Greenbrier, which lost just one main player off a quarterfinal team. Jackson County and Loganville also are shaping up to have strong seasons, Alfonso said.
“There’s been improvement, and if we can play well against teams like Winder with their talent depth and ability, and learn to compete, we could be in pretty good shape,” Alfonso said. “Right now, we’re trying to play catch-up. But if some of our girls can develop into the role players we think they can be, then next year we could be in good shape. We’ll see where it goes. I’m excited about it.
“If we can make it to state this year, I’ll feel like we’ll have really developed these players to achieve that great accomplishment.”
