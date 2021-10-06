The postseason is upon high school volleyball teams around Barrow County with Winder-Barrow and Apalachee set to take part in their region tournaments next week and Bethlehem Christian Academy getting ready to compete in the eight-team GISA Class AAA state tournament this weekend.
Winder-Barrow (19-19) was using this week to rest up and prepare for its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament first-round match at Lanier 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. The Bulldoggs, who went 2-4 in region play during the regular season, enter the region tournament seeded fifth and they’ll need to avenge a 2-1 loss (25-21, 21-25, 14-16) to Lanier (17-25, 3-3) from Sept. 28 if they want to qualify for another trip to the state playoffs. A win against the Longhorns would put them in the region tournament semifinals Thursday, Oct. 14, likely against top-seeded Buford.
Winder-Barrow, in its first season under head coach Dave Kendrick, evened its overall mark Sept. 30 with a pair of non-region wins over Lakeview Academy (2-0) and North Hall (2-1).
The Bulldoggs are led offensively by seniors Shelby Pillow (194 kills, 29 blocks) and Hailey Kirman (126 kills, 168 digs), while juniors Marley Shook (108 kills, 21 blocks) and Abby Todd (83 kills, 29 blocks) have also provided solid contributions at the front of the net. Sophomore libero Kaylah Xiong (330 digs) and junior defensive specialist Ema Clair Caine (128 digs) lead the back line of play, while junior Maya Hedden (391 assists) and sophomore Gracie Kendrick (244 assists) have shared the primary setting duties.
Across the county, Apalachee was wrapping up its regular season this week in preparation for the Region 8-AAAAA tournament, which begins Oct. 12. The Wildcats stood at 15-19 overall and 2-3 in region play entering their region match at Greenbrier on Tuesday night. They’ll host Walnut Grove in another region match 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, and then wrap up the regular season Saturday, Oct. 9, with a pair of matches at Monroe Area against the Hurricanes and Loganville.
Meanwhile, BCA is scheduled to travel to Creekside Christian Academy this weekend, starting Friday, Oct. 8, for its state tournament. The Knights (14-9) are seeded sixth and will take on third-seeded Creekside (17-12) in the first round at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to the semifinals, set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and the state championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Knights wrapped up their regular season Sept. 30 with a 3-0 home win (25-12, 25-18, 25-18) over Monsignor Donovan Catholic.
