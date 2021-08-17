Apalachee volleyball coach Joey Alfonso called the first day of the season Saturday, Aug. 14, an overall success for a team filled with younger, mostly inexperienced players at the varsity level.
The Wildcats went 2-2 at the annual daylong Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court tournament, which they hosted.
Apalachee won its pod to get into the Gold Medal championship round by defeating Monroe Area 2-0 (25-10, 25-10) and the blanking Archer (25-23, 25-15). In the semifinals, the Wildcats fell to a veteran Dacula team (21-25, 14-25) and then fell to Loganville in the consolation match (22-25, 8-25).
“We had a good weekend for us being so young,” Alfonso said.
Junior outside hitter Kathryn Massey, Apalachee’s most experienced returning player, led the Wildcats on the day, going 13-of-14 on serves with 14 kills. Senior setter Anna Keller was 27-of-29 serving with four aces and 16 assists, while sophomore setter Megan Crocker went 29-of-30 with 10 aces, six kills and nine assists. Freshman outside hitter Alyssa Evans was 18-of-20 with four aces, nine kills and a pair of blocks; junior libero Dayla Taylor was 25-of-26 with two aces, two kills and led the team in digs on the day, while sophomores Jyrah Hughey, Tatyana Dennis and Lily Webb each had five blocks apiece.
Apalachee was scheduled to travel to Athens Christian on Tuesday, Aug. 17, to play matches against the Eagles and Johnson and will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 21, for a slate of matches at a daylong playdate at Monroe Area.
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow went 1-2 on the day at the Queen of the Court tournament on Saturday, starting off with a 2-0 loss to Parkview (18-25, 20-25) before shutting out Mountain View (25-23, 25-16) in pool play. The Bulldoggs (5-6) capped the day with a 2-1 loss against Prince Avenue Christian (23-25, 25-22, 9-15).
The Bulldoggs were scheduled to be back in action Thursday, Aug. 19, at Morgan County, with a pair of matches against the Bulldogs and Oconee County.
BCA STARTS 3-0
In other local volleyball action, Bethlehem Christian Academy went 3-0 to start its season last week.
In a pair of matches at Cedar Shoals on Aug. 10, the Knights got past Lake Oconee Academy (25-14, 14-25, 15-9) and then took down the Jaguars in straight sets (25-3, 25-10). BCA followed that performance up with a 3-1 win at home Thursday, Aug. 12, against Putnam County (25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-4).
Kate Broom had six kills, two aces and two blocks to lead BCA in the Lake Oconee win, while Amy Davison had six aces, Grace Fort had three kills and two aces, Shae Britt had three aces, Sydney Harrison had two kills, a block and an ace, and Anna Claire Adolphson had four kills.
Against Cedar Shoals, Davison had seven kills and six aces, Merrit Meaders had six aces, Adolphson had four aces, Zoey Prather and Daley Browning had three aces apiece, and Ellie Jones finished with two aces.
Davison again led the way against Putnam County, finishing with 13 aces and eight kills, while Broom had 11 aces and four kills. Adolpshon had 10 kills and three aces, Meaders had five aces, and Harrison had five kills.
BCA was scheduled to take on Prince Avenue Christian and East Jackson in matches at Prince Avenue on Tuesday and will participate in the Monroe Area playdate on Saturday.
