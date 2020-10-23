A tough schedule and some early growing pains led to a slow start record-wise this fall, but Winder-Barrow volleyball coach Rob Stover was pleased with the progress his team made throughout the 2020 season.
The season came to an end Wednesday, Oct. 21, in a 3-1 loss at Carrollton (22-25, 13-25, 25-16, 22-25) in the first round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs, but Stover, who was in his first year as head coach of the varsity team, came away from it feeling optimistic about the future of the program.
“We jumped out to a lead and had some good energy in that first game (against Carrollton), but they’re a very good team and worked their way back in and wound up winning it,” said Stover, whose team finished the year 21-27 overall. “Then they put it on us in that second one pretty good before we got back in it in the third game. The last one they were up 18-10 at one point, but we had a lot of fight and almost came back.
“I was very proud of the girls and how they never gave up. If you’re going to lose in the playoffs to a really good team like that, you want to go out fighting, and that’s what we did.”
Faced with replacing significant offensive firepower off the 2019 team, the Bulldoggs got off to a slow 2-9 start through the first two weeks but eventually improved on that mark and went 4-2 in Region 8-AAAAAA play to enter the region tournament as a No. 3 seed. A loss in the third-place match in the tournament pushed them back into the fourth seed, setting up the match with Region 5 champ Carrollton.
“We started playing really well and had to go through 16 or 17 teams that were ranked eighth or higher in their class,” Stover said. “That was very good for us and helped us, and we got some good wins, including in the last week of the regular season over Morgan County, who was ranked No. 3 in 3A. We made some good progress and had a good ending to the season. I’m happy with the way things went. It was a learning experience for all of us, but it seemed to get better and better. We didn’t want it to end, but I’m happy that they kept getting better. One of our goals was to get to state and we did that. And another big goal was to have a winning region record, and we did that, too.”
The Bulldoggs will be losing what Stover said was a solid senior class, including all-region setter Macie Zakroczynski and all-region libero and defensive specialist Sofia Vaca. Junior Shelby Pillow, who emerged as a top offensive threat after some early struggles, and junior Hailey Kirkman will be the top upperclassmen set to return, while a large group of sophomores are expected to continue to contribute.
“Those seniors’ leadership was fantastic and it will be tough losing that,” Stover said. “Talent-wise, we do feel like we have some people who can help fill those spots. We may not have as athletic a setter as Macie, but we do have some options with girls who have really strong, good hands and are pretty well-developed at that position. Those younger players are coming. That state tournament environment was electric with a high-energy crowd. It was good that they got to experience that.”
