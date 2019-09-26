The Winder-Barrow High School baseball program will host a one-day youth camp on two separate dates this fall — Sunday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2-6 p.m. (rain or shine) each day at the Charles Maddox Baseball/Softball Complex, off Highway 11, next to Chimneys Golf Course, 338 Monroe Hwy., Winder.
In case of rain, activities will be moved inside the program’s hitting facility.
Campers are allowed to sign up for both days. The cost is $40 per person, per camp. Teams are welcome. A snack and camp T-shirt will be provided. Early sign-in at the camp will begin at 1 p.m. each day.
For more information, contact coach Brian Smith at brian.smith@barrow.k12.ga.us. To register, contact Neale Maddox at nealemaddox4@gmail.com.
