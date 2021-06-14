The Winder-Barrow High School boys' and girls' basketball teams will hold a summer camp July 6-8 for boys and girls entering grades 2-7.
The camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon each day in the school gymnasium and costs $60 per camper to attend and $30 for a second sibling.
The camp will include drill and skill workouts and competitive scrimmages with instruction from current WBHS players and coaches.
Campers are asked to bring a gym shirt and shorts along with tennis shoes and their own water/sports drink.
Go to hoopdoggs.com to sign up for the camp.
