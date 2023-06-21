Apalachee had an eventful week, taking on various teams from the northeast Georgia area. The teams included Commerce, Oconee County and Lanier Christian, amongst others.
Last Monday, June 12, Apalachee had a double-header against Commerce, sweeping the Tigers in both games.
The Wildcats won the first game 51-41 and followed that up with a gritty 38-29 win moments later.
APALACHEE 38, COMMERCE 29
In the second matchup, rising senior Howard Holloway shined with another double-double. He had 15 points and 12 rebounds to go along with a couple assists and a steal.
Even so, Apalachee didn’t get off to a good start in the latter half of the doubleheader. After scoring the opening bucket, it allowed Commerce to go on a 12-0 run to take an early double-digit lead. However, the Wildcats fought back with their own 19-2 run to close the first half and take a 21-14 lead.
Apalachee relied on its leading scorers throughout the summer to start the second half as rising senior Alex Savage and Holloway combined for the team’s first eight points, their only points halfway through the second half.
Both teams struggled to score points in the period. The Warriors scored the only field goal aftter the seven-minute mark with a three-pointer with just over six minutes left in the game.
OCONEE COUNTY 36, APALACHEE 29
On Tuesday, June 13, The Wildcats got off to a strong start against Oconee County, taking an early 7-0 lead by four quick points from rising senior JJ Griffith and a 3-pointer from Savage.
However, the Warriors fought back and made it a close game with a 8-0 run towards the end of the first half after the Wildcats went over 12 minutes without a score. They weren’t able to put the ball in the basket again until rising senior Nate Valles scored on a fastbreak layup after getting a steal with 10 seconds left in the half to give them a 13-12 lead headed into the half.
The scoring struggles continued in the game for the Wildcats as they only mustered up five points in the first 15 minutes of the second half. However, back-to-back 3-pointers from Savage and Griffith gave them their first lead (26-25) since the opening minute of the second half.
However, the Warriors responded immediately with a three of their own to retake the lead. Moments later, they knocked down the first of two free throws and got a putback layup on the second, giving them a 31-26 lead with just a minute left in the game.
Savage was the leading scorer for Apalachee in the loss as he scored 11 points, including two 3-pointers. Griffith put up 10 points of his own to go along with two steals.
LANIER CHRISTIAN 53, APALACHEE 47
Similar to the first game, Apalachee got off to a strong start, taking an early 10-2 lead behind two quick layups from Griffith and two 3-pointers from Savage. However, a scoreless six-minute stretch opened the door for Lanier Christian to go on a 11-0 run to take a 19-15 lead midway through the first half. The Lightning led 24-23 at the break.
The second half was back and forth, but the Lightning were able to outlast the Wildcats to come away with the win.
Savage had another high-scoring game, putting up 16 first-half points to keep his team in the game. He finished with 20 points and a steal. Griffith was the second-leading scorer again with nine points to go along with a steal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.