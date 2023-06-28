Apalachee football traveled to Athens last Wednesday to take on various teams across the state of Georgia in the Kirby Smart 7-on-7 Football Camp at the University of Georgia.
The Wildcats finished with a record of 1-3 on the afternoon, taking on Greene County, Chamblee, George Walton and Tiftarea Academy. Apalachee struggled in the first two games in the morning, suffering losses of 12-15 and 9-12, respectively.
