It could still happen. Winder-Barrow (5-4, 2-3) could still make the playoffs. But, the Bulldoggs will need some help.
Their chances dropped significantly after a 30-14 loss to the Eagles, to whom they gave up 17 unanswered second-half points in the loss.
The run game for Winder-Barrow was still effective as senior Tyreeck Hall had 189 yards – further adding to his historic season – and two scores in the tough loss.
However, the passing attack was unable to get going to complement the run. Senior quarterback Conyer Smith struggled to get completions in the contest, only completing four of his 15 pass attempts. Outside of a 25-yard bomb to sophomore Cam Hodge, the aerial game was absent.
Eastside was able to pressure Smith often, amassing nine QB hurries and three sacks in the game. What’s more, five of Smith’s attempts were batted away by Eagle defenders.
Defensively, the Bulldoggs still put together a strong team showing, as eight players has five or more tackles. Senior linebacker Ryan Ford had 14; senior linebacker Aidan Thompson had nine; junior AJ Johnson and senior Brady House both added 8 more.
Even so, Eastside running backs had their way in the game as four backs eclipsed 50 yards. Senior Kenai Grier had 209 yards – including an explosive 89-yarder – and two touchdowns. Senior Dontorrie Henderson added 100 more, while senior quarterback E’sean Arnold scored another rushing touchdown as well.
Now, Winder-Barrow looks towards its season finale Friday at home against Clarke Central, in which a win is necessary for its postseason hopes.
With a win, the door to the playoffs will still be open. According to head coach Ed Dudley, he was told that two things would get them in: a Winder-Barrow win by eight or more points over Clarke Central or a Eastside win over Jefferson.
Nevertheless, a win is the only way any of this is possible, so Dudley and company will be looking to end their regular season off with a win to potentially punch their ticket to the playoffs.
