They fought to the end, but alas, it wasn’t enough.
The Bulldoggs had the postseason in sight, but they knew there was at least one thing that would need to happen first: a home win against Clarke Central.
Yet, Clarke Central came into the game knowing a loss to Winder-Barrow would potentially mean the end of its own season as well. As a result, both teams came out and delivered a classic season finale for the fans.
The Bulldoggs’ seniors laid it all on the line, as senior quarterback Conyer Smith had his best showing of the season, passing for 278 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Tyreeck Hall finished the season as he started it: running around for a bunch of yards. This time, he poured in 128 rushing yards and two scores on the ground and added in 76 more yards on three receptions.
Senior Aidan Thompson continued his role as a power back, rushing for 61 yards and a score.
After taking a 17-3 deficit halfway through the third quarter, the Bulldoggs began their comeback efforts with the help of Clarke Central’s mistakes
It started with a Gladiator muffed punt, which turned into an 8-yard touchdown connection between Smith and sophomore receiver Camden Hodge, who had 157 yards on nine catches.
On the next defensive drive, junior Ryan McNally recovered a fumble from Clarke Central. Smith connected with Hodge again for a 16-yard gain, and Thompson followed that up with a 24-yard touchdown run to square things away at 17 with two minutes left in the third.
After forcing another punt, Winder-Barrow put together another scoring drive behind huge-gain plays. Smith found Hall for a 40-yard gain, then Hodge again for a 26-yard gain. Hall finished things up with his first score of the day with a 5-yd touchdown to take the 23-17 lead.
The Bulldoggs knew they needed to win by eight or more points to make the playoffs, so they went for two and were unsuccessful.
After Clarke Central responded with a score on the next drive, big plays would lift both teans to scoring drives.
For the Bulldoggs, Hall immediately bounced back on the first play of the drive with a 92-yard touchdown run to reclaim the lead 29-24 with seven minutes to go in the game. Winder-Barrow was once again unsuccessful on a two-point conversion attempt.
Next, Clarke Central ran for a 70-yard gain before punching in the score at the goalline to take the 30-29 lead. Then, Hodge returned the kick 94 yards for the score to take the 36-30 lead with just over five minutes remaining.
The Bulldoggs got the ball back with an opportunity to kick a field goal and get into the playoffs with a win by nine. That wasn’t in the cards for them, as they turned it over on downs and subsequently gave up a touchdown reception to lose the game – adding insult to injury.
As a result of the loss, Winder-Barrow finished its season 5-5 and will miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
