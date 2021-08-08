Drake Bernstein, the former Winder-Barrow High School tennis standout and current associate head coach of the University of Georgia women’s team, is being recognized as one of the top pickleball players nationally by a new rating system.
Bernstein checked in at No. 13 last week in the men’s doubles category in the first-ever Dreamland Universal Pickleball Rating Top Players List.
Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton and has two main professional/competitive tours in the U.S. — the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA).
According to a news release, the DUPR takes into account results from the last 32 tournaments and 18 months and includes all PPA, APP and other major events. The ratings system, which is affiliated with the PPA Tour, was developed by an applied sports algorithms expert, according to the release, and focuses on margin of victory (number of points won), rather than win-loss record.
Bernstein, a Winder native and 2007 WBHS graduate, put together an outstanding high school career with the Bulldoggs, compiling an 82-1 record. He then went on to star at Georgia, where he is one of 14 players in men’s team history to win at least 100 career matches, before a brief professional tennis career.
Bernstein has been on the Georgia women’s coaching staff since the 2013 season and has been associate head coach since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.