The Apalachee and Winder-Barrow wrestling teams are in similar shape in the early going of the 2020-21 season.
Both teams have a few veteran returners but are still trying to fill out their weight classes with younger wrestlers and older newcomers, and both are also already feeling the disruptive effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Apalachee has spent time recently with several wrestlers in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, which led the Wildcats to cancel their participation in four events between the girls’ and boys’ teams. The Wildcats haven’t competed in a team event since a Nov. 24 quad meet at Madison County and aren’t scheduled to have their full squad together for a competition again until Tuesday, Dec. 15, when they take on Madison County and Oconee County in Danielsville.
“Our county (school system) has been pretty strict with following the guidelines, and we’ve been doing our part to follow them,” Apalachee coach Randy Hill said this week. “The contact-tracing thing can really get you, but everybody’s got to understand this is about the kids and we’ve got to try to stay as safe as possible. We’re telling our wrestlers to keep wearing their masks when they’re around others and to always stay home if they don’t feel good. We don’t want anybody to get sick, so we’ve had a real positive attitude about it and are just going to keep plugging along and hope it gets better soon.”
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow pulled out of competitions at Walnut Grove and East Jackson in the past week after a few wrestlers were quarantined as a precaution due to direct contact with COVID-19 cases. The Bulldoggs haven’t wrestled since a duals event at Franklin County on Nov. 25 and are scheduled to be back in action Saturday, Dec. 12, at Cherokee Bluff.
“It’s a difficult sport especially now because it’s the one where you’re constantly in contact with somebody else’s body. It’s a problem all around with everybody having the same issues,” said Winder-Barrow coach David Garrett, who is in his first season at the helm of the varsity team. “We’re having to wrestle some younger guys to fill some spots and that can be a little tough on them, but coach (Matt Patton, Garrett’s predecessor) did a good job getting people involved and our numbers up, and so I’m trying to build on what he left.”
Mason Bell is the lone returning state qualifier for the Bulldoggs and is currently slotting in at 120 pounds, Christopher Walker (138), Grant Frederickson (152) and Peter Nava (195) are among the other returners, though Garrett said he’s keeping the competition going at every weight class prior to each tournament or duals appearance.
“We’ve got a very young, but hardworking squad,” Garrett said. “I’m hoping we get a few more in who will make the transition from the football team, but we’re getting better every day and have good support from the administration.”
Apalachee is returning three state qualifiers from last season, including Hunter Noblett, who was fifth in GHSA Class 6A at 160 pounds and is wrestling at 182 to start off the year. Isaiah Skinner is back and is currently at 160, while Samantha Hauff qualified in the girls’ state tournament last winter.
“All three of them have been doing very well and continuing to improve their abilities,” Hill said, adding that the Wildcats have a handful of other experienced varsity wrestlers.
Like all other coaches, Hill is just crossing his fingers that the wrestling season can be completed with what public health officials and experts have warned is a rough winter on the way.
“We’re just biding our time and trying to get these older wrestlers as many matches in as we can, and we want to see our younger wrestlers keep improving,” Hill said. “Like I tell the kids, every day you get better or worse. You never stay the same. So our goal is to just get better.”
