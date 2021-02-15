Apalachee junior Samantha Hauff improved on her fifth-place state finish from a year ago, as she took third place overall at 152 pounds in the GHSA girls’ wrestling tournament Feb. 10-11 in Macon.
Hauff, who is nationally ranked, went 5-1 in the tournament and finished the 2020-21 season with an 18-1 overall record. She pinned Jocelyn White of Dodge County and Alexandra Delarosa of Campbell in the first two rounds, then pinned Gilmer’s Hannah Mayo in the quarterfinals.
Hauff’s bid at a state title was cut short when she lost a narrow 3-2 decision to White County’s Sidney Sullens in the semifinals, but she won a 7-1 decision over Arabia Mountain’s Alana Scott in the consolation semifinals and pinned Carrollton’s Alejandrina Griggs in the third-place match.
Hauff’s teammate Karli Muhaw also participated in the state tournament and won a match at 132 pounds, going 1-2 overall.
Winder-Barrow’s Cadence Thompson went 2-2 at 122 pounds in the girls’ tournament. She pinned Colquitt County’s Chloe Hill and Putnam County’s Alexandra Morris in the first two rounds and then dropped matches to Grovetown’s Tahnia Williams and Sprayberry’s Victoria Pinto.
In the boys’ Class 5A tournament Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13, Apalachee was led by senior Hunter Noblett, who went 2-2 at 182 pounds to finish 18-5 on the season.
Noblett, who was making his third consecutive state appearance and was the Region 8-AAAAA tournament runner-up at 182, pinned Malcolm Bentley of St. Pius X and Villa Rica’s Sawyer Daniel in the first two rounds before losing by fall to Union Grove’s Alexander Troy. He then dropped a 6-5 decision to Calhoun’s Haydin Harris.
Apalachee junior Isaiah Skinner went 1-2 at 152 pounds after winning a region title. Skinner was making his second consecutive state appearance.
In the Class 6A tournament Thursday and Friday, Winder-Barrow’s Mason Bell (120 pounds) and Chris Walker (138) each won one match in their respective weight classes after clinching spots with third-place finishes in the Region 8-AAAAAA tournament. Stephen Phillips, who dropped both his state matches at 182 pounds, was a late addition to the field for the Bulldoggs as a region alternate.
