Apalachee junior wrestler Bryson Ferguson, a two-time reigning area champion at 138 pounds, continued his strong start to the season at 152 pounds on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Ferguson went 4-0 on the day and finished first at the Archer Thanksgiving Invitational, running his season record to 13-1.
Ferguson recorded pins in all four of his matches Saturday, taking down Winder-Barrow’s Thomas Carbaugh, Chapel Hill’s Calogero Leonard, Archer’s Nathan Pratt and Dutchtown’s Destin Jones.
The Wildcats sent eight wrestlers to the tournament and finished eighth overall out of 17 teams. Hunter Noblett went 3-1 and finished third at 170 pounds. He pinned Newnan’s Troy Vos, lost an 8-2 decision to Lumpkin County’s Levi Seabolt and then bounced back, winning a 7-5 decision over Sequoyah’s Thacker Carnes and pinning Chapel Hill’s Joseph Dorrell. Joseph Bentley went 3-1 at 220 with pins over Winder-Barrow’s Nash Key, Dutchtown’s Michael Richardson and Roswell’s Max Vinci to finish seventh.
Jason Azurdia went 3-2 with a pair of pins to finish eighth at 132, and Owen Maubrey picked up a win and finished sixth at 106.
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow sent seven wrestlers and finished 16th overall. The Bulldoggs were led by senior Rosseau Asu Abang, who went 2-2 and finished fourth at 195. He pinned Newnan’s Myles London and Cherokee’s Stephen Weatherby. Fellow senior Nate Allen went 2-2 and took fifth at 182. He won a 16-9 decision over Mt. Zion-Jonesboro’s Christopher Padilla and pinned Archer’s Dominic Martinez.
Carbaugh got two wins at 152 and placed seventh, while Josh Rucker picked up a win at 138 and placed sixth.
The Wildcats are scheduled to compete in the Creekview Invitational Dec. 6-7, while Winder-Barrow will be back in action Dec. 7 at Walnut Grove.
