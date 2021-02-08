Apalachee junior wrestler Isaiah Skinner repeated as a region champion Saturday, Feb. 6, winning the 8-AAAAA title at 152 pounds during the region traditional tournament at Loganville High School.
Skinner, who won the Region 8-AAAAAA title at 126 pounds as a sophomore, clinched his second straight appearance in the GHSA state championships, which are being held this week at the Macon Centreplex.
After a first-round bye Saturday, Skinner (14-2) pinned Loganville’s Dylan Ford in the second round of their semifinal match, and he then pinned Walnut Grove’s Haidyn Luttrell early in the second round of the finals match to claim the first-place medal.
As a region champion, Skinner will have a first-round bye in the 24-man Class 5A bracket. The 5A matches in each weight class begin Friday, Feb. 12, and will wrap up Saturday, Feb. 13.
Apalachee senior Hunter Noblett also qualified for the state tournament after finishing up as the region runner-up at 182 pounds. Noblett (16-3) won a 23-8 decision over Eastside’s Kyan Bennett in the semifinals before dropping the finals match to undefeated Jonathan Paramore (36-0) of Walnut Grove, who helped fuel the Warriors’ team region title.
Noblett will be making his third straight state tournament appearance. He was a region champion at 170 pounds as a sophomore and was a region runner-up and fifth-place state finisher at 160 last season. Noblett will face Malcolm Bentley of St. Pius X in the first round Friday.
Apalachee also has two female wrestlers competing in the all-class girls’ state tournament, which begins Wednesday, Feb. 10. Nationally-ranked junior Samantha Hauff will be competing at 152 pounds, while Karli Muhaw will compete at 132.
BELL, WALKER QUALIFY FOR WBHS
In the Region 8-AAAAAA tournament Saturday at Habersham Central High School, Winder-Barrow sent two wrestlers through the state tournament as seniors Mason Bell (120 pounds) and Chris Walker (138) both finished third in their weight class.
After a semifinal loss, Bell pinned Habersham Central’s Hudson Kerby in the consolation final to clinch his second straight state tournament berth. Walker won a 10-4 decision over Dacula’s Jaylen McMurray in the quarterfinals and then bounced back from a semifinal loss with a pin of Habersham’s Eli Pilgrim in the third-place match.
The Bulldoggs had nine other wrestlers finish fourth in their weight class, which in past years would have been enough for them to advance to the state sectionals round. But the GHSA changed up its postseason schedule this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, eliminating the sectional round and expanding state brackets in each weight class from 16 to 24 wrestlers. That means only the top three from each weight class in each region advanced to state this year.
The 6A tournament begins Thursday, Feb. 11, and wraps up Friday. Bell will face Carrollton’s Jorge Marenco in the first round, while Walker will take on Paulding County’s Ethan Bennett.
Buford won the team title in Saturday’s region tournament and will look to follow up on its state duals championship with a traditional tournament crown.
