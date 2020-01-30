Apalachee High School wrestling coach Randy Hill is optimistic about his athletes as they make final preparations for the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA traditional tournament.
Hill believes AHS has a chance to be in the top four, provided his wrestlers compete up to their potential.
“We have a couple of wrestlers who will do very well,” the coach said. “We have a couple of others who could also make a run. We will need our younger wrestlers to stand out more.”
Junior wrestler Bryson Ferguson, a two-time area champion, should be a strong contender during the traditional tournament at 145 pounds.
Hunter Noblett, also a reigning area champion, will be strong at 160 during the meet hosted by Lanier High School on Saturday, Feb.1.
Allan Faulk (138), another past area champ, will be looked upon by the Wildcat coaches to help lead the effort Saturday. Isaiah Skinner (126) has also shown plenty of potential in 2019-2020.
“We hope some of our other wrestlers can follow their lead and really step up,” Hill said. “It’s time for us to peak. At this point your record doesn’t matter. Now is the time to shine. Wrestling is a different beast in so many ways. It takes a ton of heart and dedication.”
The AHS coach said his wrestlers work very hard, noting they even have to roll out their mats in the school lunchroom each day to practice.
“It is tough for us at times,” Hill said. “We are still building this program. We have tripled in size and now have varsity, junior varsity and middle school programs. We also have a girls program.”
Overall, Hill said he expects Lanier and Gainesville, the top two finishers at the team duals to be at the top again this weekend. The AHS coach stressed, however, his wrestlers have the talent to also make some noise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.